Three men arrested in Blackfoot; charges include attempted murder, kidnapping, and aggravated battery
BLACKFOOT - On June 12, 2020, the Blackfoot Police took an initial report of a possible aggravated battery and kidnapping that occurred near the 1300 block of S. Broadway in Blackfoot, Idaho.
Throughout the investigation, several search warrants and arrest warrants were obtained. The warrants were served by Bingham County - Blackfoot City Joint Detectives Division and Southeast Idaho Special Tactics and Response Team.
During the investigation, Shawn Cochran, Corey J. Hall and Shawn S. Petersen were taken into custody over a six day period. The investigation is still ongoing and further arrests/charges may be filed on other individuals.
Shawn Cochran was charged with principal kidnapping, principal to aggravated battery, unlawful possession of a firearm and given a $100,000 bond. Shawn also possessed an agents warrant for his arrest.
Corey J. Hall was booked into jail for 2nd degree kidnapping, aggravated assault, and was given a $100,000 bond. Corey was also booked into the Bingham County Jail on an agents warrant and Bingham County misdemeanor warrant.
Shawn S. Petersen was booked into the Bingham County Jail on charges of attempted murder, assault w/intent to murder, kidnapping-2nd degree, grand theft-possession, possession of marijuana +3oz, and aggravated assault with a $100,000 bond.
Further investigation is on-going.
