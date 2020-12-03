On Wednesday, detectives with the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office and Idaho Falls Police Department were able to locate and arrest three suspects involved in the Thanksgiving weekend theft of construction tools from a job site in the Bridgewater Subdivision.
Since the initial report, deputies discovered additional surveillance video indicating at least three suspects being involved.
Through investigation and a number of tips from the public, Detectives located Carl James Eckenrode Jr., 41, Joseph M. R. Herrera, and Lisa D. Ritchie, 27, all of Idaho Falls, and observed them moving items from a residence on Hollipark Drive to a vehicle belonging to Ritchie that appeared to match the description of items taken in the theft.
Deputies made a traffic stop on the vehicle near Anderson and Boulevard locating Mr. Eckenrode and Mr. Herrera inside. At that time, deputies observed multiple items in the vehicle matching stolen items from the jobsite in question.
Detectives were able to obtain a search warrant for the Hollipark residence and detained Ms. Ritchie at that location. During the search, detectives located more items from the theft in rooms identified by Ritchie as being occupied by Eckenrode. Through investigation, deputies also located a pickup belonging to Eckenrode parked on Ashment that matches surveillance pictures taken when the theft occurred.
All three were placed under arrest and transported to the Bonneville County Jail where they were booked for grand theft. During the booking process at the jail, Eckenrode was found to be in possession of just under 2 grams of methamphetamine and was also booked for felony charges of possession of a controlled substance and introducing contraband into a correctional facility.
Deputies are continuing to investigate this case and no further information is available at this time.
The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the public for tips and information that contributed to the recovery of this property and apprehension of the suspects.
Tips about this or other criminal activity can always be reported through our dispatch by calling 208-529-1200, or Crimestoppers at 208-522-1983, online atifcrime.org, or the P3Tips app on your mobile device.