AMERICAN FALLS — Three local people were arrested after a high-speed chase that occurred in and around American Falls on Friday afternoon.
Idaho State Police said they arrested the driver of the car, Shanea Deppe, 28, of Pocatello, as well as her two passengers, Marcus Yupe, 41, of Pocatello, and David Preacher, 33, of Idaho Falls.
State police said they attempted to pull over Deppe around 2:50 p.m. Friday because the 2006 Buick Lucerne she was driving westbound on Interstate 86 near American Falls matched the description of a vehicle that had been involved in a pursuit with Fort Hall police earlier in the day.
State police said Deppe refused to pull over on Interstate 86 and a chase ensued. The pursuit continued into and around American Falls and American Falls police and Power County sheriff's deputies soon joined the chase to assist state police.
The pursuit was eventually called off because of public safety concerns but state police soon spotted the Buick that had been driven by Deppe abandoned in the area of a canal road near Lakeview Road and Freedom Lane east of American Falls.
Deppe and her two passengers, Yupe and Preacher, were found nearby and arrested without further incident, state police said.
State police said Deppe was charged with felony eluding, driving on a suspended license, and resisting and obstructing officers. Yupe was arrested on two outstanding felony warrants and charged with resisting and obstructing officers while Preacher was arrested on an outstanding misdemeanor warrant and also charged with resisting and obstructing officers, state police said.
After being arrested, Deppe was booked into Power County Jail in American Falls, Preacher was booked into Bonneville County Jail in Idaho Falls and Yupe was booked into Bannock County Jail in Pocatello.