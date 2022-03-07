CHUBBUCK — Three kittens died and a local home suffered extensive damage following an early Monday morning blaze, according to the Chubbuck Fire Department.
Chubbuck firefighters were dispatched to a home on the 200 block of Henry Avenue shortly after 2 a.m. on Monday morning after the homeowner called to report the blaze.
Firefighters actively battled the blaze using a pumper truck, an aerial truck and two support vehicles for about 30 to 60 minutes, according to Chubbuck Fire Chief Merlin Miller. Crews were released from the scene at about 7:30 a.m. Monday, Miller said.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation, said Miller, adding that he believes it was caused by faulty electrical systems in the utility/laundry room of the home.
Nobody was injured during the blaze, though three kittens died. Miller said firefighters were able to rescue two dogs and three cats from the burning home, some of which required first aid and emergency oxygen afterward.
The Chubbuck Police Department also had four officers on scene assisting the firefighters who deserve some kudos, Miller said.
Some neighboring homes temporarily lost power because of the blaze, but electricity was promptly restored after Idaho Power arrived, Miller said.
In addition to heavy smoke damage, the residence suffered significant fire damage as well, Miller said.