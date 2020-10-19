IDAHO FALLS — Three motorists were killed early Monday morning after two cars collided at the intersection of 49th South and Holmes Avenue, according to the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office.
The sheriff's office identified the deceased as Omar Arias, 19, of Idaho Falls, Alexandria Dalessi, 24, of Idaho Falls, and Sara Lenon, 24, of Idaho Falls.
According to a press release issued by the sheriff's office, Arias was driving a Red Subaru westbound on 49th South when he failed to yield for a stop sign at 3:10 a.m. at the intersection with Holmes. Authorities said he then collided with a southbound Silver Hyundai driven by Dalessi.
Lenon was Dalessi's passenger, according to the press release. Emergency personnel arrived to find the two vehicles submerged in an adjacent canal. The two women were both ejected from their vehicle. One woman was found deceased and the other was transported to a local hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries, police said.
Arias was found deceased inside of his vehicle, which was upside down and partially submerged in water.
The crash is still under investigation.