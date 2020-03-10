IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Police Department Special Investigations Unit is investigating three Idaho Falls residents in connection to a string of serious crimes across multiple states, including drug crimes in Idaho and a homicide in California.
IFPD is partnering with law enforcement agencies in California, New Mexico, Arizona, Montana and other Idaho agencies to conduct this investigation.
Dakoda Harris, 23, of Idaho Falls, was arrested by the Idaho Falls Police SWAT team on Feb. 8. The arrest came after IFPD received information that Harris, who was under police investigation at the time and who had multiple outstanding felony warrants, was en route to Idaho Falls. Idaho Falls Police Officers attempted to stop Harris, however he fled into a residence on the 1300 block of Crescent Avenue.
After a three-hour standoff and the introduction of tear gas into the residence, Harris exited and was taken into custody.
At that time, Harris was arrested on three outstanding felony warrants for charges of eluding in Minidoka County as well as charges of delivery of a controlled substance and grand theft in Bonneville County.
Harris was also under investigation at the time by the Special Investigations Unit, which consists of Detectives from IFPD and the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office, for other felony crimes in Idaho Falls and Bonneville County.
Shortly before midnight on Feb 2, Idaho Falls Police Officers attempted to take Harris into custody for his outstanding warrants after identifying him driving a vehicle on South Boulevard. An officer attempted to perform a traffic stop on the vehicle, however before activating their overhead lights Harris fled at a high rate of speed.
The officer activated his overhead lights and Harris continued to flee, reaching speeds in excess of 45 miles per hour in a residential area where the speed limit is 25 mph. Due to safety concerns, the officer discontinued the pursuit.
Minutes later, a second officer located Harris and the vehicle in the area of State Highway 20 and Riverside Drive and attempted to perform a traffic stop on the vehicle. Harris fled again, reaching high rates of speed again and disregarding the officer’s instructions to stop. Again due to safety concerns, the officer discontinued the pursuit.
A short time later, officers located the vehicle abandoned near the intersection of Crescent Avenue and Michael Street. A free air sniff was conducted by a certified drug detection K9, who indicated the presence of drugs in the vehicle. A search of the vehicle yielded 2.2 grams of methamphetamine, 5.5 grams of cocaine, two firearms, a scale and other various items of drug paraphernalia.
Idaho Falls Police Officers requested felony warrants for Dakoda Harris for eluding police and two counts of possession of a controlled substance, which were granted and were served to Harris at the Bonneville County Jail on Feb. 25.
On Feb. 9, the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office served two additional felony warrants for failure to appear to Harris at the Bonneville County Jail. The original charges for those FTA Warrants were Delivery of a Controlled Substance and Grand Theft and Forgery.
On Feb. 24, the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office served another Felony Warrant for nine counts of Shooting at an Occupied Dwelling to Harris at the Bonneville County Jail. This is in connection to a drive by shooting incident in Bingham County.
The Idaho Falls Police Department, Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office and the combined Special Investigation’s Unit has several ongoing investigations into other crimes committed by or connected to Harris, including Felony Drug Trafficking, Felony Delivery of a Controlled Substance and Felony Delivery of a Controlled Substance within 1,000 Feet of a School. Warrants for these offenses are pending and investigations ongoing.
On Feb. 28, two associates of Harris were involved in a high-speed pursuit and officer involved shooting on the highway in Arizona and New Mexico. Erica Hall and Andrew White, both Idaho Falls residents, are being held in Arizona and are facing multiple felony charges related to that pursuit. Neither Hall, White, or any law enforcement officers were injured in the shooting or pursuit.
White and Hall are wanted in Bonneville County and Idaho Falls on the following Felony Warrants.
Andrew White, a 37-year-old male, is wanted by the Idaho Falls Police Department for the following charges:
- Felony IFPD Warrant with Nationwide Extradition
- Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver
- Misdemeanor Possession of a Paraphernalia
- Felony IFPD Warrant with Nationwide Extradition - Insufficient Funds
Erica Hall, a 24-year-old female, is wanted in Bonneville County in connection to a felony eluding incident on January 20th, 2020. Hall fled from deputies in what was believed to be a stolen vehicle, colliding with a Bonneville County Sheriff's deputy's patrol vehicle in the process. Hall’s Bonneville County Warrants include the following:
- Felony BCSO Warrant with Nationwide Extradition – Felony
- Felony BCSO Warrant with Nationwide Extradition – Felony Failure to Appear, Original Charge – Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance.
White and Hall are each under investigation by the Idaho Falls Police Department, Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office and the combined Special Investigations Unit for various felony drug and related crimes.
Dakoda Harris, Andrew White and Erica are also suspects in a California homicide that occurred on Feb. 8, 2020. The homicide is under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department.
The Idaho Falls Police Department is assisting with the Los Angeles Police Department’s Homicide investigation by executing search warrants and conducting interviews in our area.
Anyone in the Idaho Falls area with information about Harris, White, or Hall’s involvement in the homicide, any other crimes, or their local associates, is asked to please contact the Idaho Falls Police Department at (208) 529-1200 and ask to speak to a detective in regards to these individuals.
Information may also be reported anonymously to Crime Stoppers at ifcrime.org. Tipsters to Crime Stoppers may be eligible for a cash reward.
The Idaho Falls Police Department would like to thank the multiple agencies who have partnered in this investigation, including the Los Angeles Police Department, Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office, Bingham County Sheriff’s Office, Idaho State Police, Arizona State Police, Minidoka County Sheriff's Office and others involved.