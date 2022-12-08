POCATELLO — It’s no secret that the rail yard area of downtown Pocatello can at times be a hub for those experiencing homelessness.
The owners of several downtown businesses have seen an uptick of homeless people and those who are seemingly struggling and are teaming up to put warm clothes on the backs and a hot meal into the stomachs of those who are less fortunate or struggling to make ends meet this holiday season.
The owners of Brick 243, First National Bar and Thrive, all of which are located at the intersection of West Center Street and Union Pacific Avenue, are serving up a free meal and providing winter clothing to those in need from 4 p.m. until supplies last the night of Dec. 21. The event will be hosted at Brick 243, both inside and outside of the restaurant.
“We’re all located right here by the railroad tracks and this all came about because we've seen a pretty huge influx of people in this area of town that are in need of some help,” said Angeline Underwood, who co-owns Brick 243, the local gastropub known for its shareable meals, as well as The Melt and Dunk Burger food trucks, with her husband, Greg. “We’re not only seeing people that are homeless, but just people in general that are struggling this time of year and we want to do everything we can to help out.”
Libby Bowmer, the manager of the First National Bar, says the plan is to have employees from all three of the participating businesses cook up some soups and prepare some salads that will be paired with some homemade rolls, slices of pie and some holiday treats. The goal is to have about six different soups to serve to those in need of a hot meal, she added.
“The biggest thing is that we are feeding people that are hungry,” Bowmer said. “Everybody deserves a little bit of extra love around Christmas time, especially those who are struggling.”
Bowmer and those from the First National intend to make two different soups, as does Underwood and those at Brick 243 as well as Noah Espinoza and Patrick Blalock, who operate the seasonal food truck Thrive, which is known for its artisanal bowls and wraps. Thrive is located directly adjacent to Brick 243 and is temporarily closed for the winter but intends to open up shop for its second season in May 2023, Espinoza says.
Though it was an apparent uptick in people experiencing homelessness that served as a catalyst for this event, Underwood, Bowmer and the others involved made it clear that any person in need of a warm meal is welcome to attend.
According to data from United For ALICE — of which the acronym stands for Asset Limited, Income Constrained and Employed — 43 percent of the 30,635 households in Bannock County were ALICE in 2018. This means that although the household earned above the federal poverty level, they still did not earn enough to afford basic necessities of housing, child care, food, transportation, health care and technology.
“These workers often struggle to keep their own households from financial ruin, while keeping our local communities running,” United for ALICE says on its website.
Free food isn’t the only benefit on the menu during the event, however. From now until Tuesday, Dec. 20, the First National Bar is accepting winter clothing donations — including coats, gloves, hats and warm socks — as well as hygiene kits — including toothpaste, toothbrushes, shampoo, conditioner deodorant and soap — to distribute to anybody in need.
The free meal and hygiene kit will also be packaged with some take-home food boxes of non-perishable goods and canned food, Underwood said. Staff from the Pocatello Free Clinic will be on site to provide free health screenings to anyone in need.
Other local businesses are also contributing to the event. The Sand Trap on Bannock Highway is donating some beverages and Jacqueline Shutran and Amber Cook of Gypsy Treasures on East Center are getting involved making some soups. Rockwood Stone Wealth Management, J and Co. a JD Hansen Salon, Matt Hansen Real Estate, the Pressbox, Club 91 and Molly Beseris have all contributed financially to the event.
Essentially, the event is shaping up to be a one-stop-shop for those in the community who have found themselves in a less fortunate situation this holiday season, Underwood added.
“Ever since we opened Brick 243 and Thrive joined us as neighbors not too long after we have just formed this great family dynamic with the First National and other downtown area businesses,” she said. “We really want to extend that family relationship to the community and create this ‘neighbors-helping-neighbors’ style event — a ‘flavor of friendship’ event if you will.”
