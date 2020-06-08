Three people died Saturday from injuries sustained in separate vehicular accidents in the region.
One person riding a dirt bike died in a one-vehicle wreck at about 5:30 p.m. Saturday, according to Idaho State Police.
The crash happened near the intersection of Little Buffalo Road and Lynx Road, south of Lava Hot Springs.
Norman C. Nix, 53, of Las Vegas, was driving a Yamaha dirt bike on the roadway.
Then Nix drove off the left shoulder of the roadway and the motorcycle went airborne and crashed.
Nix was not wearing a helmet and died of his injuries at the scene.
In a separate incident, two people died on Saturday afternoon in a two-vehicle head-on crash on Highway 27 just north of Oakley in Cassia County, according to Idaho State Police.
The crash happened when Lawrence Steel, 72, of Gooding, was driving southbound on Highway 27 in a 2008 Chevrolet Uplander.
At the same time, Kenny Emery, 37, an on-duty Cassia County deputy was driving north on Highway 27 in a 2017 Ram 2500 patrol vehicle.
Then the two vehicles collided head-on.
Steel and his passenger, Nadine Steel, 69, of Gooding, both died of their injuries at the scene of the crash.
Emery was transported by ground ambulance to Cassia Regional Hospital in Burley.
Emery was then taken by air ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello.
The highway was blocked for approximately four hours while authorities cleared the scene.
The wrecks are currently under investigation by state police.