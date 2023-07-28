Three people died and eight people were injured in three separate East Idaho wrecks on Thursday.
The first crash occurred around 6:18 a.m. Thursday on Highway 20 west of Idaho Falls, claiming the lives of two people and injuring four others, state police said.
Angelica Riojas, a 25-year-old woman from Shelley, was driving a 2009 Dodge Journey eastbound on Highway 20 when she crossed the center line and sideswiped a westbound 2013 Dodge Charger being operated by a 43 year old Rigby man, state police said.
The Journey continued in the westbound lane and then struck a 2006 Nissan Sentra, which was being driven by Jeremy Jennings, 49, of Idaho Falls, according to state police.
A westbound 2012 Ford F-150, driven by a 61-year-old man from Dillsboro, Indiana, was unable to stop and struck the Journey, state police said.
Riojas and Jennings, who were not wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash, succumbed to their injuries at the crash scene, according to state police.
Bonneville County Coroner Rick Taylor identified the two people who died in the crash.
The drivers of the Charger and the F-150, along with two juveniles that were passengers in the Journey, were taken to local hospitals via ground ambulance, state police said.
The driver of the Charger and the F-150 were wearing seatbelts and the two juveniles were properly restrained, according to state police.
The roadway was blocked for three hours and 45 minutes for emergency crews to clear the scene.
In a second crash Thursday, an 82-year-old woman in a mobility scooter was killed after she was struck by a pickup truck on the northbound I-15 off-ramp near Broadway Street in Idaho Falls around noon, state police said.
A 26-year-old Idaho Falls man driving a 2018 Toyota Tacoma was exiting at the off-ramp when he failed to yield to the elderly woman, who was in the crosswalk on a mobility scooter, according to state police.
Taylor identified the woman who died as Clarissa Jones, of Idaho Falls.
The Toyota struck the mobility scooter in the intersection and Jones was transported via ground ambulance to a local hospital where she succumbed to her injuries, state police said.
The driver of the Toyota was wearing a seatbelt.
Lastly, four people were injured in a multi-vehicle wreck around 4:52 p.m. on I-15 southbound in Blackfoot.
A 51-year-old Bozeman, Montana, woman driving an RS3 Audi was stopped in congested traffic, state police said. Behind her, a 29-year-old woman with a 29-year-old passenger, both from Idaho Falls, in a Chevy Tahoe was also stopped with their hazard lights on. A 35-year-old woman from Idaho Falls with a juvenile passenger driving a Toyota RAV4 collided with the Tahoe, which then collided with the Audi, according to state police.
The occupants of the Tahoe and the RAV4 were transported via ground ambulance to local hospitals. All parties involved were wearing seat belts.
The roadway was blocked for approximately one hour while law enforcement and emergency personnel cleared the scene.
All crashes are currently under investigation by the Idaho State Police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.