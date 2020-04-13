Three Pocatello residents were arrested early Sunday after police allegedly found a large quantity of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in their possession following a traffic stop near the intersection of East Hayden Street and North 15th Avenue.
Scott Lamar Bush Jr., 24, was charged with dug manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance; Cassie Lee Vorwaller, 29, was charged with drug manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance and resisting and obstructing; and Tanisha Natalie Tillman, 24, was charged with drug manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance.
Pocatello Police Lt. John Walker said an officer observed a blue car, driven by Bush, make a turn at the intersection of Oak Street and Jefferson Avenue without using a turn signal. Walker said the officer also noticed Bush tapping his breaks several times.
After the officer made a traffic stop, Bush was reportedly nervous when he spoke and answered that he had tapped his breaks so often because they were sensitive. Walker said Bush did not have a valid driver's license, and the officer had him step out of the car. A search confirmed Bush had methamphetamine and a syringe in his pockets.
The officer then asked the passengers to get out of the car. Walker said Vorwaller moved into the driver's seat and attempted to reach the keys in the ignition, prompting the resisting and obstructing charge.
A drug dog searched the vehicle. Police said they found a total of more than 3.5 grams of methamphetamine during the stop.