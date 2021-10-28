Stocking of catchable-sized trout across eastern Idaho is winding down for the year, but there are still several thousand fish going into some waters in the region.
Idaho Fish and Game planned to stock more than 13,000 rainbow trout in Island Park Reservoir this past week. Bank fishing on the large reservoir on the Henry’s Fork of the Snake River can often be good and ice fishing near the dam is popular during the winter.
About 8,000 trout are scheduled to go into the Snake River near Shelley next week along with another 1,000 fish at the McTucker Pond north of American Falls Reservoir.
The Salmon area will get 1,400 10- to 12-inch rainbow trout in three area ponds during the second week of November.
Hayden Creek Pond along Hayden Creek will get 600 fish. This family friendly pond boasts good bank fishing, a restroom and a dock for anglers with limited mobility.
Hyde Creek Pond, located along the Sunset Heights Road south of Salmon, will get 400 trout.
The Kids Creek Pond, within the Salmon city limits, will also get 400 trout. The pond has a fishing dock, picnic tables and benches.
For more detailed information on fishing spots, maps, facilities, stocking records and rules, go to the “Fishing Planner” on Fish and Game’s website.