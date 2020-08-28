Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 35 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 (12 in Bannock County, 10 in Bingham County, 2 in Butte County, 2 in Caribou County, 1 in Franklin County and 8 in Power County) in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 1446. Out of the 1446 cases, 1239have recovered from COVID-19
Thirty-five new COVID-19 cases identified in Southeastern Idaho
