coronavirus graphic

A graphic representing the coronavirus (COVID-19) made available through the CDC’s Public Health Image Library.

 Image Courtesy of Central District Health

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 35 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 (12 in Bannock County, 10 in Bingham County, 2 in Butte County, 2 in Caribou County, 1 in Franklin County and 8 in Power County) in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 1446. Out of the 1446 cases, 1239have recovered from COVID-19