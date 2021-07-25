POCATELLO — For the third time this month a cat has been rescued from the Portneuf River in Pocatello.
The latest incident occurred around 11:15 a.m. Sunday when a cat was spotted floating in the river between West Benton Street and West Halliday Street.
The Pocatello Fire Department and Pocatello Animal Services responded and rescued the cat from the river. However, when firefighters attempted to put the cat into a portable kennel so it could be examined by a veterinarian the cat freed itself from their grip and bolted from the scene.
Authorities said they believe the cat was feral.
The two other cats that were pulled from the river earlier this month are currently up for adoption at the Pocatello Animal Shelter.
Authorities said they believe the cats might be falling into the river while chasing prey.