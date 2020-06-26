CHUBBUCK — The owner of McKee's Feed, Garden & Pet Center said he has surveillance footage of at least two children breaking into his store early Friday to steal animals and inventory.
Jim McKee, owner of the pet store located at 130 Evans Lane, No. 1914, said the footage shows two young people — one wearing a hoodie and the other holding a T-shirt over the face — walking through the store and filling bags with tanks, heaters and other merchandise.
McKee said the thieves also left with two Pomeranian puppies, lizards, iguanas and a Suzcata tortoise. McKee said the puppies arrived at the store on Thursday and were valued at $500 each. The tortoise was valued at $150, he said.
McKee said no cash was taken. The intruders caused minor damage breaking into the locked facility. Police said in a press release the theft occurred at 1 a.m. and was reported at 8 a.m. Friday. McKee said he didn't notice the theft had occurred until about a half hour after arriving at the store. As of Friday afternoon, he was still conducting inventory to determine what was missing.
McKee said the reptiles need special care under heat and the proper lighting.
He's optimistic that the animals will be returned and arrests will be made, though he said time is of the essence.
"I think somebody will notice that somebody has got a new puppy," McKee said, adding he was also impressed by the Chubbuck police investigation.
McKee's has coped with several break-ins throughout the years. McKee recalled a past situation in which some goats were stolen but were later returned after they were turned over to people with better knowledge of how to care for them. Another time, he said somebody drove a car through the front of the store to steal dogs.
He's also had past intruders vandalize the store after forcing entry.
Anyone with any information concerning the location of any of the animals or information pertaining to the theft is encouraged to contact the Chubbuck Police Department at 208-237-7172.