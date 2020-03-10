POCATELLO — The concert season at the Bannock County Event Center’s amphitheater just got a little bit Sweeter.
The iconic rock band The Sweet, known mostly for their 1975 hit “Fox on the Run,” which reached the pinnacle of the iTunes’ Top 40 U.S. Rock Songs chart in 2016 after its inclusion in the trailer for “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2,” is set to play at the Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre at 7 p.m. June 13 with opening act Transit Authority, a Chicago tribute band. Doors open at 6 p.m.
“With Sweet, Southeast Idaho can expect an all ages show of great ’70s rock and roll,” said Guy Patterson, director of the Portneuf Wellness Complex and Events Center located at the fairgrounds in Pocatello. “Then when you add Transit Authority for the warm up, this is going to be a great summer night of classic tunes.”
In addition to “Fox on the Run,” The Sweet shot to the top of the charts in the 1970s with hits such as “Ballroom Blitz,” “Love is Like Oxygen,” “Little Willy,” “Blockbuster” and “Teenage Rampage.”
A group that influenced bands and musicians such as David Bowie, KISS, Nirvana and Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Sweet has sold over 55 million albums with 12 No. 1 hits worldwide, according to the booking agency Ten 13 Entertainment LLC.
“In some ways, Sweet epitomized all the tacky hubris and garish silliness of the early ‘70s,” says Allmusic.com. “Fusing bubblegum melodies with crunching, fuzzy guitars, the band looked like a heavy metal band, but were as tame as any pop group. It was a dichotomy that served them well, as they racked up a number of hits in both the U.K. and the U.S.”
The Sweet marks the fourth concert announcement for the 2020 season at the amphitheater and ensures the shows available for Bannock County residents scale the musical genre gamut, Patterson said.
“This show is going to be awesome simply by the sheer number of hits,” Patterson said. “This show will feature professional musicians that people have grown to love over the years and have been reacquainted with thanks to the Marvel universe. We will start the season with Hairball, who will put on a bombastic, over-the-top show with ’80s hits, and this Sweet show covers the ’70s. Salt that up with Megadeth and for KING & COUNTRY and this is a season the community sure won’t want to miss.”
Early-bird tickets for Sweet are on sale now and available for purchase at a discounted rate until March 23 at 11:59 p.m., Patterson said. Field or lawn tickets are $15. Tickets in the 300 section are $20 and 200 section and pit tickets are $30.
As a means of determining which radio stations that play classic rock have the largest following of Southeast Idaho residents interested in seeing The Sweet perform on June 13, three different discount codes are available. Listeners of KPKY 94.9 FM can use code “KPXY949,” KNBL 101 FM listeners can use code “Cannonball 101,” and KMGI MAGIK 102.5 FM fans can use code “Magik1025” at checkout for early-bird ticket pricing.
From March 24 until June 13 the cost for tickets in each section increases by $5 and day-of tickets are $10 more expensive than early-bird tickets. Those interested in purchasing tickets to The Sweet can visit tinyurl.com/Sweet-Pocatello.
Those interested in purchasing tickets to the 1980s tribute band Hairball set for May 2 can visit tinyurl.com/Hairball-Pocatello.
Megadeth is set to perform with Lamb of God and opening acts Trivium and In Flames on July 30. Those interested in purchasing tickets can visit tinyurl.com/Megadeth-Pocatello.
For KING & COUNTRY, an Australian country Christian-pop duo, is set to play at the amphitheater on July 31. Echosmith and Dave Barnes will also perform. Those interested in purchasing tickets can visit tinyurl.com/King-Country-Pocatello.
Patterson said Bannock County Event Center staff have been pursuing concert acts aggressively for several months and have never before announced multiple concerts as early as March. While Sweet marks the latest announcement, Patterson and the Event Center staff are far from finished, he said.
“We’re definitely not done yet,” he said. “We are doing everything we can to provide the strongest season with a variety of genres at affordable prices to try and welcome as many people from the community as possible.”