POCATELLO — Boxing belongings inside of First Presbyterian Church has been bitter-sweet for Kathy John, who was baptized and later married in the historic building.
It's been the setting of so much of John's family history. Her grandfather attended that church; her mother was raised there; one of John's sons was also married there.
But John acknowledges that selling the old church, located at 202 S. Seventh Ave., will help the congregation remain solvent, enabling worshipers to experience more fond memories and new friends. First Presbyterian will be "nesting" with Good Shepherd Lutheran, 215 N. 18th Ave., and members of both congregations have become close in recent years, partnering on fellowship activities.
"It's a lot of history but when it comes right down to it, it's not the building that makes the faith. It's the church family that makes the faith," John said.
She and her fellow Presbyterians are, nonetheless, delighted that the buyer will continue using the capacious building for worship services. In 2018, Pastor Don Whitecar opened Mountain Valley Baptist Church, which has been meeting in a 2,000-square-foot storefront at 475 Yellowstone Ave., suite H. His typical Sunday morning attendance has been around 50 people, and the larger church — with its many stained-glass windows and its ornate decor — should provide him with ample room to grow into the future.
Mountain Valley Baptist
Whitecar understands the church building he'll be acquiring when the purchase agreement closes in mid-February has also been an asset to the larger community.
"It's been a public facility as much as a church home," he said.
Mountain Valley will continue to allow Alcoholics Anonymous to use the church for its regular meetings. Project Linus, a nonprofit organization whose members make blankets for children in need, has also been invited to keep using the building.
"The church is there to help the community," Whitecar said.
Whitecar is a former principal of a Christian school in northwest Indiana. One of his goals for Mountain Valley will be building up its small Christian elementary and high school, which now has a total enrollment of six students.
Prior to moving to Southeast Idaho, Whitecar ministered in Central America. He founded a church in Belize in 2012 and makes an annual trip back there.
He chose to move to Pocatello after "spending time in prayer and asking God what he wanted us to do." Originally from Cleveland, Whitecar considers Pocatello to be the safest community in which he's ever lived. He plans to make Pocatello his permanent home.
"The Presbyterian people have made this so very smooth and they've been so kind and helpful to us. I would have to credit them with making all of this possible," he said. "We have a great relationship now."
Good Shepherd Lutheran
The First Presbyterian Church building has three floors, three kitchens, a full apartment and a spacious worship area with a vaulted cathedral ceiling that's a work of art in of itself.
In short, it's beloved by church members but much too big for their aging congregation.
"We had a choice, we could continue to pay expenses on a building or sell it and have that money we have been spending on it and put that in mission opportunities and continue as a congregation," said church elder Susie Carter.
The local Presbyterians are by no means alone in the challenges they face to remain viable: The nationwide trend of declining membership among Protestant denominations is well documented. According to a 2020 study by the Barca Group, 45% of people sampled in a 2000 survey identified as practicing Christians. That number had dropped to just a quarter of respondents by 2020. During the same period, the percentage of respondents identifying as atheist or agnostic roughly doubled to 21%.
The Presbyterians' decision to sell will also help Good Shepherd cope with declining membership.
"The story is that this is happening in many places around the U.S. and is not restricted to just Presbyterians and Lutherans," said Pastor Wayne R. Shipman, who recently joined Good Shepherd.
Shipman — who worked in graphic arts and photography for Eastman Kodak before becoming a spiritual leader — also leads services at Emanuel Lutheran Church in Blackfoot. Shipman said the two denominations sharing the Good Shepherd building will retain separate worship services but will likely partner on social activities and philanthropy. For example, they'll likely host a common coffee hour on Sundays, and men from both faiths have been meeting in area parks to become acquainted during the pandemic.
During the past couple of years, they've also held a common Christmas Eve service.
Both congregations are service oriented, and Shipman expects the Presbyterians will bring his members new opportunities to benefit the community. Both groups have regularly hosted work parties at the local Idaho Foodbank Warehouse. The Presbyterians are also heavily involved in helping Aid for Friends, Salvation Army, Habitat for Humanity and Family Services Alliance.
They've donated truckloads of kitchen supplies to Aid for Friends to stock the kitchen at the nonprofit organization's new homeless shelter.
"The First Presbyterian Church congregation has always been one of our strongest supporters in the community," said Aid for Friends Executive Director B.J. Stensland, adding the shelter is nearly finished but likely won't open for a few more months due to COVID-19. "To receive these donations as they're moving into a new phase of their congregation is really appreciated."
Neither church has been hosting in-person services in recent months due to the coronavirus. The Presbyterians record services and post them online. Their minister lives in Davis, California, and spends a week of each month in Pocatello. The Lutherans have been live-streaming services, though Shipman said they're planning a special Feb. 17 drive-through service during which members will be able to get ashes for Ash Wednesday in person.
"We're able to do more in the community together without having to support the extra cost of an extra building," Shipman said. "It may sound simplistic, but there are so many changes that we go through in life that sometimes seem like subtraction. We get older. We get sick. This just seems like great math; it seems like addition."
Church history
In a church sitting room, a wall is devoted to the history of the local Presbyterian Church. It includes framed historical photographs, written accounts and artifacts, such as the actual tools used to make the building's stained-glass windows.
Those historical items will be donated to the Bannock County Historical Museum.
The history begins with Amelia Frost, a missionary who arrived at the Fort Hall Indian Reservation in 1887. On Aug. 31, 1889, Frost dedicated the First Presbyterian Church of Fort Hall. She also opened a school on the reservation.
In 1904, Frost and her Fort Hall Presbyterians donated money to help build a Presbyterian church in Pocatello — a wood frame building located at the corner of Fifth Avenue and Lewis Street.
"Reportedly, it was $5. In that day, that was quite a bit of money," said Joan McCune, who is regarded as the First Presbyterian Church's historian.
The congregation quickly outgrew the building and started saving money for a new one. They laid the cornerstone of the current church in 1927.
The path ahead
The First Presbyterian Church members who comprise the moving team have an informal name for their group of volunteers: Moving Forward with Hope.
"We've looked at different things that had historical meaning and it would bring back memories and we would laugh a lot," said moving team member Ann Hunter. "It's been difficult but we have great hope. We look forward to where God is leading us on this journey."
Hunter said the First Presbyterian congregation currently includes 92 members.
The members didn't expect things would happen so fast when they made the tough choice to sell. Their Realtor assured them it would likely take in excess of five years to find a buyer. Instead, they received an offer on the same day that the church was listed.
Kathy John explained, "Any time there's change you have to look at the positive side and you have to look at what good things can come of it. New friendships are a good thing. Even financially we will be able to help one another get through these times.
"I fell like it's a good move."