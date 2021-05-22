ARIMO — The late Marcos Gil of Arimo was nationally honored posthumously as a Carnegie Hero on Saturday at Marsh Valley High School during a ceremony attended by about 30 of his friends and family members.
Bannock County Sheriff Tony Manu announced at the ceremony that Gil, who died at the age of 17, has received hero status from the prestigious Carnegie Hero Fund Commission.
Gil saved the life of his girlfriend, 14-year-old Alexa Birdsall, after she got caught in the Portneuf River's current near Lava Hot Springs in April 2018.
But Gil drowned after the successful rescue when he was caught in the river's current.