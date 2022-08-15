Hollywood Vibe National Dance Convention

At Hollywood Vibe National Dance Convention, Pocatello's The Dance Factory’s Vibe Team took home several awards and was one of five chosen out of hundreds of studio dances to compete in the Battle of the Stars, where they placed second in their division.

 Photo courtesy of Sloane Lewis

POCATELLO — When Gina Underwood first started The Dance Factory 27 years ago, she was fresh out of high school and teaching out of a small storage unit on Arthur Avenue in Historic Downtown Pocatello.

Now, she owns a 10,000-square-foot building at 5026 Brook Lane in Chubbuck, maintains nearly 400 students and recently had several of her dance teams win top awards at a national dance convention in Anaheim, California.