Trevor Noah, host of Comedy Central's "The Daily Show," speaks at the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner, Saturday, April 30, 2022, in Washington. "The Daily Show" stopped in Boise to film a segment about the Greater Idaho movement.
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah sent correspondent Ronny Chieng to downtown Boise to ask residents the hard questions, like “would you guys be OK with having to drive an extra six hours for legal weed?”
Chieng was sent by the Comedy Central show to investigate the Greater Idaho movement. The movement’s stated goal is to have parts of the more-rural and conservative eastern Oregon join Idaho, leaving behind the more-populated and liberal part of the state.
“No, that doesn’t sound good,” a woman said to Chieng, about driving the extra distance for legal recreational marijuana.
“At that point you might as well drive to Mexico and get some fresh cocaine,” Chieng replied.
The video is full of humorous moments, like when Chieng narrated his journey to “downtown – uh – Idaho.”
But leaders of the movement have been working on their case for at least two years. Several Oregon counties have voted on whether to explore moving the border, with at least two counties rejecting ballot measures and nine others voting in favor of studying the issue.
However, the movement is not likely to succeed, according to an expert quoted in the show and David Adler, president of The Alturas Institute.
“It's highly unlikely,” said Adler, a constitutional scholar.
Even if a merger were to occur, there would be many factors to balance. It could harm or help federal funding, revenue sources and employment rates in both states.
“Those are the kinds of practical concerns, but it would be difficult to identify any reason why the respective state legislatures would agree to this kind of a merger,” Adler said.
The segment aired on Wednesday's episode of The Daily Show with Trevor Noah. The full episode can be seen on Comedy Central's website.