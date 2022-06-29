CHUBBUCK – Every year, Leslie Egbert opens her doors to hundreds in need. Every week, she gets calls from strangers about another one who needs her help, and every day she works to stay on top of these messages and ensure she assists all who reach out.
Those she helps are of a feathery sort, from red-tailed hawks to magpies to crows to eagles, and just recently the 38-year-old Chubbuck resident took a juvenile great horned owl into her care after a Pocatello Animal Services officer rescued it after it sustained injuries by becoming entangled in a soccer net.
Egbert, who rehabilitates injured birds out of her own home using funds out of her own pocket, said the owl suffered swelling and minor injuries, but nothing appears to be broken and she expects it to make a full recovery.
“Luckily he was spotted and was cut out when he was because he probably wouldn’t have lasted for long,” she said.
Birds entangling with netting is a common occurrence that Egbert deals with when people—many of them strangers who hear of her years-long wildlife rehabilitative efforts—reach out to her online or by cell phone with a fowl in need.
In the recent past she’s taken in a red-tailed hawk, a handful of crows and magpies, and baby birds who’ve fallen from buildings—and the messages keep coming in about more who need help every day.
Egbert has been involved with wildlife rescue—specifically birds—since her teenage years, and although she has no high-tech facility to run her operations and just a few volunteers, she helps hundreds of birds each year throughout the region with her nonprofit organization Wildlife Rehabilitation Center of East Idaho.
She believes she's the first person to obtain a wildlife rehab permit in Southeastern Idaho, followed by Kasey Wozniak who joined Egbert’s efforts in 2017.
“The closest rehab other than me is one in Ogden (Utah) and I think there’s one in Boise,” Egbert said. “Other than that, it’s just me.”
The cost to rehabilitate birds is not cheap. Egbert estimates that food alone eats up $4,000 to $8,000 each year, and that she likely spends even more with veterinarian care and supplies taken into account.
“Between vet care, medical supplies, food supplements, cleaning supplies and time, which I don’t even want to think about because there’s weeks I’ve pulled 22-hour days for six weeks at a
time, so how do you attach a dollar price to the hours? It’s probably 15 to 20 grand a year,” she said.
Luckily, Egbert has received monetary donations and supplies from locals in the area, and she holds fundraisers to help pay the costs of keeping East Idaho birds in the sky and healthy.
For the following four weekends, Egbert and several other volunteers with Wildlife Rehabilitation Center of East Idaho will be holding educational demonstrations at the East Idaho Renaissance Fair. Interested viewers can meet Junior the barn owl among others to learn more about birds, and can help support wildlife efforts in the area.
While fundraisers and educational demonstrations like this do help, Egbert and her volunteers are actively searching for individuals who can write grants to help raise funds, as well as an accountant to help with bookwork. Another pressing need is a pickup to help transport both birds and donated supplies.
“We could really use a pickup,” Egbert said. “I had some people who said they wanted to donate lumber, or a bird cage, and I don’t have a pickup. There’s a big need for it in this area.”
Egbert said that this need for all sorts of donations, whether they be monetary, supplies, skill-wise and more—only emphasizes that she and her volunteers can’t tackle this work alone.
“I can’t do this without the support,” she said. “I’m only one person. There’s no way in hell I can do a full-time job and support my family and do wildlife rehab as well…. Yesterday I had over 20 individual calls, the day before I had 30. That’s not including messages, or texts, or Facebook tags, or any of the phone calls I need to make. All of these animals need help. So the biggest thing is donations and having someone help us get a grant.”
Egbert explained that ideally her end goal is to have an actual facility where she would work 9 to 5 rehabilitating wildlife and educating the public about birds and other animals. While she’s keeping her eyes on buildings that might fit her vision, she has yet to find something that will work.
But her reasons behind pouring so much effort, money and time into helping birds keeps her going.
“This is for public education,” she said. “About 90 percent of what I see (with these animals) is human-inflicted. If it wasn’t for the soccer net this owl wouldn’t have been caught in it. If it wasn’t for the highway and vehicles these animals wouldn’t be hit by cars. Humans need to learn how to coexist with these animals that we’re encroaching on. I’ve always said rehab without education is done in vain. Because if I’m doing all this rehab and I’m taking in all these animals, whether it’s a car strike, someone’s cat grabbed a bird, or…poisoning, if I’m doing all these things and not educating the public as to what challenges these birds are facing, then the public is learning nothing. So once we know better, we can do better.”
For anyone interested in donating to the Wildlife Rehabilitation Center of East Idaho, visit its Facebook page or website http://wildliferehabilitationcenterofeasternidaho.com for more information. Egbert’s Paypal is doodlebug1283@gmail.com. Egbert also posts educational resources on her Facebook page about birds as well as answers to commonly asked questions.