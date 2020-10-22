When I was publisher of The Times-News some years ago, I got a call one afternoon from a business acquaintance telling me his mother had been arrested for drunken driving, and could I please keep her name out of the newspaper.
I listened, then asked a couple of questions: Had she been drinking? Sure, he said, she drinks all the time. Was she driving? Yep, he said, that’s how she was getting home.
Humm, I thought. There’s an old saying in the media business: If you don’t want to see it in news, don’t do it.
It’s a lesson Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden should have remembered before, not after, he took son Hunter to China with him as vice president. Hunter scored up a nifty billion-dollar-plus deal with Chinese businessmen, (Real Clear Politics, 10/18) then acknowledged that the “Big Guy” in his emails referred to was Joe, who got a percent of the cut.
It’s called a “kickback” for us rubes out here in flyover land who still believe you get ahead in this world by your hard work. Not if you’re Joe and Hunter. To them, it’s who you know, how well you’re “connected” to the people of “influence,” how much you rake off the deal.
Poor Joe. Here he is, just before the election, when some snippy newspaper (New York Post) reports on the arrangement by quoting Hunter’s own email correspondence. But hey, no matter, we’ll just have our anti-Trump friends over at Facebook and Twitter to deep-six dissemination of the story.
As for Hunter Biden, trading his access to his father for money was just another political game. No big deal, although he admits in other emails that it gave him pause to be a failed, drug-using, washed-up son. But he’s been that way since, well, forever.
His father (that would be Joe) gets him A cushy job right after college and tries to turn him around, but nothing works. Not rehab centers. Not the Navy (he was kicked out). Nothing. He’s just a wastrel, trading on his father’s name. In short, a loser. (Real Clear Politics, 10/16).
And then you have Joe, who’s stonewalling again, hiding out in his mansion basement, just resting up, hoping the national media can carry him over Nov. 3.
Yep, Trump is right. It’s a Biden criminal syndicate, as in the "Godfather." A vice president and a wayward son exploiting dad’s name and position for personal family wealth. It’s a federal crime. (18 USC, sect. 201). But Joe’s always skirted the line. He’s lied about his past, stolen other’s work. He’s been doing this for years.
So where did Hunter he learn this? An extensive report in Real Clear Politics last week shows he learned it from Joe, who had the son paying him percentage of every deal he put together. (New York Post, 10/11)
Late this week, it was reported the FBI is looking at the laptop as evidence of money-laundering. Surprised?
Now we understand how poor little Joe Biden from Scranton, Pennsylvania, lives in a huge mansion in Delaware and has no accomplishments to speak of for his 47 years in D.C.
He’s just a fixture who benefits from insider “deals” who takes his son along on “diplomatic” missions and who then plies the contacts for his own and family enrichment. Like the Clintons and their “Clinton Foundation.”
Amazingly, there are many Americans who’ve been bamboozled on this. They’ve been primed by national media, craven journalists and party operatives to see the Bidens and the Clintons as standing up for the “little guy,” when in fact, they’re just in it for the money.
Biden plays the “poor-boy” and “the-other-guy-is-uncouth” cards when he needs too, but behind that is just plain old greed, avarice and self-dealing corruption. And that’s what Hunter learned. Who’s surprised?
A vote for these guys is a vote for more of the same. PS. Don’t drop off your computer for repair without “cleaning” it first.
Stephen Hartgen of Twin Falls is a retired five-term Republican member of the Idaho House of Representatives, where he served as chairman of the Commerce & Human Resources Committee. Previously, he was editor and publisher of The Times-News (1982-2005). He is the author of the new book “Tradition & Progress: Southern Idaho’s Growth Since 1990.” He can be reached at Stephen_Hartgen@hotmail.com.