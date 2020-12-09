CHUBBUCK – The overall winner of this year’s contest was 617 Dell St. They have a huge yard and its full of Christmas Cheer! The whole yard is covered with trees, presents, snowmen, and lights! Its very neat and very nicely done.
In typical 2020 fashion, the award for People’s Choice was given to 910 Margaret. This is a house with a huge skeleton in a Santa hat decorating a Christmas tree! (The display is in the back yard on the deck and can be seen from Chubbuck road.) This award is voted for and chosen via online survey posted on the City of Chubbuck’s social media.
Here are the other category winners:
- Best Commercial Display- Chubbuck Fire Station
- Griswold Award- 1102 Congress
- Best Animation- 1389 Sawtooth
- Most Traditional- 947 Old Glory
- Most Colorful- 5626 Sorrel (The one at the very end)
- Best Small Display- 1105 Sawtooth
- Spirit of the Season (People’s Choice)- 910 Margaret (Back side on Chubbuck Rd)
- Spirit of the Season- 5333 Hawthorne
- Mayor's Choice- 5647 Eden
Because we want to include as many people as possible in the contest, including those whom have not won awards in the past, we have two additional categories of houses that deserve recognition, even though they will not get a physical award in their yard. Santa’s Favorites- These are houses that are above and beyond the typical Christmas Display and include many of our houses that win awards every year. Even though these houses did not get an award, they still deserve recognition. There is a second category of note that we will call the “borderline” category. These houses are deserving of awards but sit just beyond the Chubbuck boundaries, so they do not actually qualify.
Santa’s Favorites “Borderline Acknowledgements”
- ICCU 14458 W Siphon Rd.
- 485 Lariat
- 5745 Sorrell
- 5227 Stuart
- 596 Taylor Ln 1077 W Quinn Rd
- 4951 Cole St
- 201 Henry
We expanded our judges pool this year and had more than 15 judges out and about checking out the displays! There were so many great displays that it made it very difficult to pick the winners this year! We hope to see even more houses with bigger and better displays for next year.
Here is a map of all the winners: https://arcg.is/0eC0iC.