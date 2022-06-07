POCATELLO — Pocatello High School senior linebacker and tight end Julian Caldwell will never forget his sophomore season home game against the Highland Rams, specifically because the away team actually had the home-field advantage.
“I remember our sophomore year home game against Highland we had to go play them at their own stadium,” Caldwell said. “That sucked. It was supposed to be that they came to our field but we didn't have one so it wasn’t really a home game for us.”
Chances are high, however, that Caldwell and the entire Pocatello High School community will soon have a facility capable of producing much more positive, long-lasting memories.
Tuesday marked the ribbon cutting and groundbreaking event for Pocatello High School Stadium at Lookout Field, located outside of Hawthorne Middle School, which is expected to be completely renovated in time for the Pocatello-Chubbuck School District’s 2022 fall sports season.
“Our level of excitement is through the roof right now,” said Lookout Credit Union Chief Executive Officer Doug Chambers. “It’s one thing to put everything down on paper and hammer out all the logistics but to be there on the field today and see the possibilities was unreal.”
The upgrades to the Pocatello stadium at Hawthorne are part of District 25’s five-year, $5 million outdoor athletic facilities plan first announced in September 2020.
The Pocatello stadium at Hawthorne already has lights, bleachers and a ticket booth that were completed in the summer of 2021, but the work this summer will include the addition of a turf field, more bleacher space, concessions, restrooms, locker rooms and a new video and sound capable scoreboard. Lookout Credit Union secured the naming rights to the new stadium with a $1 million donation in August 2021.
At Century, a video and sound scoreboard, and bleacher space for about 1,200 more spectators is also on the agenda this summer.
Highland’s Iron Horse Stadium had its concessions, restrooms and press box constructed this past spring and will see an overhaul of its baseball field this summer as well.
The football fields at Century and Highland are expected to be converted into turf within the next three years. Naming rights for both Highland and Century’s fields are still available.
In addition to Lookout Credit Union’s $1 million donation, the district has received other sponsorships from community partners including Idaho Central Credit Union, Westmark Credit Union and Connections Credit Union.
School District 25 Athletic Director Tonya Wilkes, who spearheaded the effort in 2019 along with members of the district’s Outdoor Athletic Facilities Planning Committee, said she was thrilled to finally see elements of the project coming to fruition.
“By the end of this summer this will be a fully functioning facility,” Wilkes said. “Truthfully I think the biggest accomplishment was developing a solid plan and getting the community through those initial growing pains. I am so anxious to see the level of excitement when the community sees the progress we’ve made at the end of this summer.”
Both Pocatello High School, who recently became the home of the Thunder with a bison mascot, and Lookout Credit Union, known formerly as Idaho State University Federal Credit Union, have undergone massive rebranding campaigns. The Thunder capped off a 2021 season with a 4A state playoff appearance, falling to Skyline High School in the state semi-finals matchup. In addition to the $1 million donation for the new Pocatello High School stadium, Lookout also jumped at the opportunity to contribute over $1 million to help fund a new park, playground, and concert stage in Historic Downtown Pocatello
“There are pains that go along with a rebranding and Pocatello High School was going through a bit of that same process that we were,” Chambers said. “That made this a perfect match for us. To be able to be part of a new field for a school who hasn’t had their own true space for the past 100-plus years is awesome.”
Several members of the Thunder coaching staff and players were in attendance for the groundbreaking event Tuesday and are stoked about what the future holds.
“We are so appreciative of all the people and hard work in this effort to get a new stadium,” said Pocatello High School Thunder defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Willie Walker. “It means a lot to our kids, the community and to the alumni. The school goes back over 100 years and there will be people that are really proud of what we are doing here and the success that we’ve had since the rebranding. We made it to the semi-finals last year and our program is continuing to grow and get better.”
Rick Call, a special teams coach for the Thunder football team and the school’s track coach, said the stadium served as the practice facility for the girl’s state-championship winning team this past spring. He loves that the new stadium unites the school’s baseball, soccer, football and track teams, and is also looking forward to the field contributing to the school’s trophy case in the future.
“When I played at Pocatello High School years ago we were bussed from the school over to the church by Hawthorne and then rode the bus back all sweaty and stinky,” Call said. “So this is not really any different than what we have been doing for a while.”
As construction crews surrounded the field Tuesday ready to get right to work after the groundbreaking, Chambers had a warning for the teams who have to play Pocatello High School on its own field this upcoming season: “Lookout.”
“Pocatello High School has not had a football field to play home games and I have heard from a lot of people that this year the team’s going to win state so I want this field to be a terrifying place for opponents to come and play," Chambers said. "So, no pressure fellas.”