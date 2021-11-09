POCATELLO — As an executive officer for the Army’s 744th Engineer Company in 2011, Lt. Terrel N. Tovey led a team of sappers at the tip of the spear during the combat offensive in Afghanistan.
The Army’s combat engineers, or sappers, are experts in battlefield mobility and proficient in a multitude of duties — explosives placement or clearing, bridge-building, demolitions, field defenses, and road and airfield construction.
“We were the combat engineers that cleared the way of all improvised explosive devices and ambushes so that our supply guys could get through,” Tovey said about his second deployment to the Middle East. “It was the most dangerous job in Afghanistan. We succeeded because I had this incredible team. But when we failed, our other units got hit and we took it pretty hard when you missed one.”
An executive officer at the time, Tovey was responsible for leading a team that provided freedom of maneuver to all U.S. and Allied coalition forces near Jalalabad, Afghanistan.
Before performing route clearance and counterinsurgency operations to support the 101st Infantry and 25th Infantry divisions in Afghanistan for 10 months, Tovey also deployed to Iraq in 2005. In Iraq, Tovey was responsible for the construction of new roads and facilities operations while stationed at the Balad Air Base in the Sunni Triangle about 40 miles north of Baghdad.
“I know that the missions that my units were assigned when we were in theater of operations we excelled at them, completed them and did so in a professional manner,” Tovey said. “I am extremely proud of the guys I got the chance to serve with. It’s not just a cliché, we are a band of brothers and sisters. That was a life-changing event. And it’s not because I was special but because of the team and our effort.”
Now in his second term as a Bannock County Commissioner, Tovey says the military mantra of “We succeed, I fail” is one that he’s carried with him into his transition into civilian life. On its face, Tovey says the saying means that a team succeeds together, but when they fail, it’s the leader’s fault.
“We as a team can accomplish great things and succeed, but if I think about in the way that I will succeed, or that I am the best or that I am the one doing this then we will fail,” Tovey said. “When you lose the cohesiveness of a unit because of either egos or their ability to understand a team environment, it usually leads to failure.”
Tovey continued, “The same can be for accolades or failure. The team is the unit that is congratulated and given awards, but when we fail, that is my fault as the leader.”
In addition to his role as a commissioner, Tovey is currently assigned Senior Army Reserve Officer Training Corps instructor at Idaho State University.
Tovey’s awards and decorations include the Bronze Star, Meritorious service medal, Army Achievement Medal, Army Good Conduct Medal, Army Reserve Component Achievement Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Afghanistan Campaign Medal, Iraq Campaign Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Armed Forces Reserve Medal with Non-commissioned Officer Professional Development Ribbon, Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon, NATO Medal, and a Combat Action Badge.