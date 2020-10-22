Eastern Idaho may get less snow than originally anticipated this weekend, but now temperatures are expected to take a plunge.
The National Weather Service forecast office in Pocatello is expecting cold temperatures — 20 to 30 degrees below normal for this time of year — to arrive on Sunday.
“It will be a shock to the system for a lot of folks,” said meteorologist Andrew McKaughan. “The silver lining with this is that it looks like things will warm back up. Nevertheless, it’s a sign that winter is not far away. Now is the time to get ready for the winter season because it’s coming.”
McKaughan said even the high temperatures on Sunday could stay below freezing.
Pocatello’s high is expected to be around 31 degrees on Sunday with a low of 14 that night, according to forecast.weather.gov.
Temperatures highs in Idaho Falls and Rexburg are predicted to be around 28 while lows could drop into the single digits. The Island Park area could plunge to zero degrees or even negative temperatures over night.
McKaughan said temperatures will remain low on Monday, but should start to climb back into the 50s by midweek.
Weather officials are expecting less snow than they originally predicted for the weekend.
McKaughan said the Island Park and Ashton areas could get 2 to 5 inches of snow. Pocatello and Blackfoot may get a dusting, while Rexburg and St. Anthony could get up to an inch.
McKaughan said there’s still a chance that winds blowing from different directions could produce some additional cloud cover and precipitation, but it shouldn’t be a significant increase.
In most areas, the snow is expected to start falling on Saturday. It could begin as early as Friday night around Island Park.
Weather officials have issued a special weather statement for Victor, Ashton, Tetonia, Driggs, Island Park and Kilgore.
“A winter storm will shift southeast through Montana Saturday resulting in accumulating snowfall for the northeast mountains starting late Friday night and continuing through Saturday evening,” according to the special weather statement. “Storm total snowfall of 4 to 8 inches is expected across the Centennial and Big Hole Mountains with upwards of 1 to 3 inches possible within the Teton Valley.”
Weather officials urged those planning to recreate or hunt in the northeast mountains this weekend to be prepared for winter-like conditions.
McKaughan also encouraged people to drive slowly while they’re out and about this weekend. He says low temperatures and a mix of rain and snow could cause icy conditions.
“Look for slick spots on roadways,” he said.