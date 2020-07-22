UPDATE
Through investigation Deputies determined two teenage males, 14 and 16 years of age, were playing with a handgun in an apartment. The 16-year-old was manipulating the firearm and it fired one round striking the 14-year-old.
Both boys advised they had found the gun in a nearby canal and took it home without their parents knowledge. The boys also had not had any experience in the handling of a firearm.
The Bonneville County Sheriff's Office would like to remind everyone that safe handling of firearms and respect of their capabilities is always a good practice. Never assume a firearm is unloaded or inoperable and Deputies recommend parents talking to their kids about gun safety.
If a child finds a handgun the best practice is to leave it alone and immediately call Law Enforcement to come and safely take possession of it.
ORIGINAL STORY
At approximately 3:40 a.m. this morning, Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies in the Ammon Division and Idaho Falls Fire responded to the 2500 block of Eagle Dr. to a male teenage boy with a gunshot wound.
Upon arrival ambulance personnel provided treatment to the boy and he was transported to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.
Detectives, with assistance of Idaho Falls Police Department, are investigating and talking to witnesses and have recovered the firearm believed to be the cause of the injury.
Currently there is no danger to the public in that area and the investigation is ongoing.
No further information is available at this time.