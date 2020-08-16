LAVA HOT SPRINGS — A 17-year-old boy from the Rupert area drowned in the Portneuf River at Lava Hot Springs on Sunday afternoon in the same spot as a similar 2018 tragedy, the Bannock County Sheriff's Office reported.
Sunday's drowning occurred around 3:50 p.m. Bannock County Coroner Ely Taysom said he wasn't at the point in his investigation as of Monday afternoon where he could release the boy's identity.
Authorities said he drowned after jumping into the river.
The Bannock County Sheriff's Office reported shortly after 8 p.m. that emergency responders had recovered his body from the river.
Authorities said the drowning occurred in the same location on the river where Marsh Valley High School student Marcos Gil drowned in 2018 while saving his girlfriend.
The Bingham County Sheriff's Office dive team assisted with the search and recovery of the victim's body on Sunday.