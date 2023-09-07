TREMONTON, Utah — Authorities say a 17-year-old female died after being struck by a garbage collection truck while she was riding a bicycle along Main Street in Tremonton early Tuesday morning.
According to the Tremonton-Garland Police Department, the accident happened before sunrise around 6 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5 at approximately 1500 W. Main St, just east of where I-15 passes over the thoroughfare.
The girl, a student at Bear River High School, was riding a bicycle along the sidewalk when the truck collided with her while pulling out of a business during its usual garbage collection route. Further details about the incident were not immediately available.
Authorities have not released the name of the girl or the driver of the garbage truck. An investigation is under way to determine the cause, which TGPD said appeared to be accidental, and no charges had been filed as of Wednesday.
Collisions involving automobiles and bicycles have become more frequent in Utah as the state’s population has grown. According to the Utah Department of Transportation, a record-high 15 cyclists were killed across the state in collisions with motor vehicles in 2022. The incident in Tremonton represents the sixth such fatality in Utah this year.
Three days before the accident in Tremonton, a 15-year-old boy on a bicycle died after being struck by a car in the Uintah County community of Ballard. The driver of the automobile in that accident is suspected to have been driving under the influence at the time.
