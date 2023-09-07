Ambulance night stock image file photo ISJ
Kyle Riley File Photo

TREMONTON, Utah — Authorities say a 17-year-old female died after being struck by a garbage collection truck while she was riding a bicycle along Main Street in Tremonton early Tuesday morning.

According to the Tremonton-Garland Police Department, the accident happened before sunrise around 6 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5 at approximately 1500 W. Main St, just east of where I-15 passes over the thoroughfare.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.