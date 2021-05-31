SODA SPRINGS — A teenage driver was airlifted to the hospital after being ejected from her SUV during a Monday afternoon wreck north of Soda Springs.
The 1:50 p.m. crash occurred on Government Dam Road when the 18-year-old female driver lost control of her southbound SUV on a sharp curve, the Caribou County Sheriff's Office reported.
The SUV left the roadway and overturned, ejecting the 18-year-old, who was the vehicle's only occupant. She was not wearing a seat belt, authorities said.
Sheriff's deputies arrived at the scene and called in an emergency helicopter, which responded and transported the 18-year-old to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello for treatment.
The Sheriff's Office reported that she is expected to survive. Her name has not been released but she is from Caribou County, authorities said.
Also responding to the crash was Caribou County Ambulance.