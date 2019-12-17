FORT HALL — A 17-year-old female who went missing in the Fort Hall Bottoms early Monday morning was located and flown to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello, according to officials with the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes.
The incident began at about 6 a.m. when a hunter contacted Fort Hall Police Dispatch to report four intoxicated people — two adults and two minors — near a truck with a flat tire parked on the side of Broncho road, officials said.
When Fort Hall police responded, they learned that the 17-year-old, who had been with the group, had taken off. She didn’t have a cellphone or a coat, officials said.
Police were not able to locate the female on foot, so additional resources, including Fort Hall Fire and EMS, Fort Hall Fish and Game and Portneuf Air Rescue, came to assist in the search.
Tribal officials said Portneuf Air Rescue was able to locate the girl around 9 a.m. in a field approximately 300 yards east of the truck. She had been gone for about three hours at that point.
“She was able to wave at the helicopter as it was circling the Bottoms area,” according to a news release, which adds that girl was picked up by Portneuf Air Rescue and transported to the hospital.
Her condition was still being evaluated as of Monday afternoon.
“We would like to thank the Portneuf Air Rescue team for coming out and assisting, they were responsible for locating the teenager from the air,” Mark Massey, Fort Hall Captain of Police, said in the news release.
Massey noted that the Tribal Emergency Operation Center was partially activated during the incident to provide additional resources as needed.
Tribal officials did not release the name of the girl or the others involved on Monday as police were still investigating the incident.