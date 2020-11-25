On November 24, 2020, at approximately 7:45 p.m., the Idaho State Police investigated an injury crash southbound on Interstate 15 at milepost 120, about one mile north of the US Highway 20 junction in Idaho Falls.
Apollo Gromiller, age 19, of McAllister, MT, was driving southbound in a Toyota 4Runner when he went off the road on the left side, overcorrected, and rolled.
The vehicle came to rest on the right shoulder and caught fire.
Idaho Falls Fire and Idaho Falls Airport Fire personnel responded, put out the fire, and removed Gromiller from the vehicle.
He was transported by ground ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls.
Southbound traffic was blocked for nearly two hours.
Idaho State Police were assisted by Idaho Falls Fire Department, Idaho Falls Airport Fire Department, and Idaho Falls Police Department.