FILER (AP) — A south-central Idaho school district with about 1,600 students is temporarily closing its schools due to not having enough teachers or substitute teachers.
The Filer School District on Wednesday announced on its website schools will close Friday and reopen on Oct. 4. The announcement includes a note saying that anyone interested in becoming a substitute teacher should contact the district.
Aaron Phinney, the school district’s business manager, told The Times-News that COVID-19-related absences are only partially behind the low staffing levels.
The Gooding School District with 1,300 students has also been struggling to find teachers. That district’s school board on Tuesday voted to end a mask mandate at schools.