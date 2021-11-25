POCATELLO — For the first time in at least the past 12 years, Pocatello voters will cast a ballot in a runoff election next week to decide whether Brian Blad or David Worley will serve as the Gate City’s mayor for the next four years.
Blad and Worley are facing off in the runoff election on Nov. 30 because none of the five mayoral candidates garnered at least one more than half of the votes cast during the general election on Nov. 2. Blad, who is seeking his fourth four-year term, received 5,162 votes, or 46.18 percent of the total. Worley, a political newcomer who recently moved back to Pocatello from Virginia, received 3,745 votes, or 33.51 percent of the total. The other three candidates — Christine “Chris” Stevens, Sam Laoboonmi and Idaho S. Law — combined for about 20 percent of the vote.
Central to Worley’s campaign is a promise to local residents to protect what he has described as individual rights and liberties, particularly when it comes to mandates and restrictions that arose amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I am committed to protecting the rights and liberties of the people of Pocatello,” Worley said. “That means when it comes to fundamental rights I will use any means we have at the local level to protect our people, their right to keep their business open, their right to work and their right to put food on their table.”
Blad didn’t speak specifically about his opinion of COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, but said some of what he described as extreme beliefs from Worley has him concerned for the future of the city.
“We get the choice right now of two very different people,” Blad said. “Experience matters and we need to guard against extremisms. The thought process and the things that my opponent has said has me worried for the community.”
Local property tax relief and a continued focus on economic growth and development have been key campaign issues for both Blad and Worley, though their plans and opinions differ on each topic.
Worley, citing a recent study from Pocatello for Accountable Government Entities, or PAGE, a local grassroots organization that focuses on improving government accountability and encouraging civic engagement, contends Pocatello has the highest levy rate for any city of a comparable size and one of the higher levy rates per capita of any of the 10 most populous cities in the state.
“If you look at the history of Pocatello we are taxing well beyond what our tax base can support,” Worley said. “When you look at us compared to those same cities we also have the lowest median household income so we are taking more from people who have less to give. It’s time the city gets its budget under control, reduces spending and lets more people keep their hard earned wages.”
Worley said the city has had very slow economic growth over the past 10 years that will only improve if the business climate in Pocatello is strengthened.
“We have had slow growth in population and job creation but again the city budget has far outpaced economic development,” Worley said. “We need to create a better business climate in Pocatello. Lowering taxes is part of that but it also means reducing the regulatory burden on our businesses so that we can attract companies to Pocatello that will hire our people and allow them to live a middle class lifestyle.”
Worley believes Pocatello is primed for a boom to the manufacturing sector, primarily because of the many unused industrial spaces and many career technical education offerings from Idaho State University’s College of Technology.
Conversely, Blad believes experience matters when it comes to municipal leadership, adding that the Gate City has prospered financially over the last several years.
“We need to stay the course because we are in a great place as a city and experience matters,” Bald said. “We have an unemployment rate of 2.1 percent — the lowest it’s ever been — we’ve added 260 new businesses to Pocatello since 2013 and we have added over $200 million in added payroll to people in Pocatello. Now is not the time for change.”
Blad said his focus for the next four years is to improve the lives of Pocatello residents, primarily using economic development as the driver. He said he expects the Northgate Development project to explode over the next four years, with new businesses, large hotels and residential subdivisions on the horizon.
Blad described a recent lawsuit against the city filed on behalf of local farmer Lavelle Rupp and his family as meritless and said he wants to assure city residents that Pocatello did not commit any fraud when executing contracts with the Rupps. The lawsuit, filed in September, accuses the city of allegedly blocking the Rupp family from developing land in the Northgate area resulting in at least $21 million in damages.
“One thing I can assure people the city has not done is commit any type of fraud with Lavelle Rupp or that property,” Blad said. “In fact there are contracts that Lavelle Rupp has signed with the state of Idaho, the cities of Pocatello and Chubbuck, Bannock County and the private developers. Those agreements have all been fulfilled and met and nothing illegal, or questionable for that matter, ever happened.”
Property tax relief is a priority for Blad, though he noted the city’s options are limited in part because a large swath of properties in the city are tax exempt.
“People, myself included, are interested in lowering property taxes,” Blad said. “But it’s difficult to do that when 40 percent of the properties are non-profit or tax exempt businesses. We need to start seeing a shift. Going from 40 percent to even 30 percent would make a world of difference.
Blad continued, “The number one issue we have right now is housing. Over the next four years I see us adding much more residential development to our tax base. We have 36 different subdivisions that are happening right now and we’ve worked with low-income housing groups to address a shortage in that area. The city is ready to benefit from all the hard work we’ve put in over the last 10 years so there is no sense in changing right now. We need to stay the course.”
Bannock County Elections Director Julie Hancock says there have been a significant amount of early votes cast in the mayoral runoff election. Over 2,800 people have voted early in the runoff, about 400 ballots shy of the number of early voters during the Nov. 2 general election.
Local voters can still cast early ballots until 5 p.m. Friday. The election is slated for Tuesday with polling locations remaining open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.