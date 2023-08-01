POCATELLO — Local couple Daryl and Hollie Langs have opened a Japanese anime themed store, the first ever to grace the Gate City.
Tanoshi Anime and Toys, which is located at 1023 Yellowstone Ave., Suite K, and is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., has plenty for anime fanatics and newcomers alike.
“We focus specifically on manga and light novels,"Daryl Langs said. “We bring in anything to do with anime and Japanese pop culture. Whether it's figures, whether it's stickers, whether it's clothing, accessories, model kits, we try and offer some of everything to anime fans.”
Tanoshi, which translates in English to delightful, enjoyable or fun, has plenty of cute trinkets, collectables and reading materials for all ages. Since the store opened in February, a concerted effort was made to expand its reading catalog as much as possible and bring a wide variety of items, especially manga and light books, to its customers.
“Part of the reason we wanted to open was to be able to give people the opportunity to start a series,” Daryl Langs said. “Sometimes they don't find a show or a series until volume 20. At that point, it's difficult to find the reading material for it. We wanted to be able to provide that, we wanted people to have a cool spot where they can come in and (exorcise) their anime fix and be able to see the things (they enjoy) in person before (they) buy it.”
Not only can customers indulge in model kits of giant Japanese robots, dazzling anime wall art or start their reading journeys with a new series, but fans can indulge in eclectic toy machines — called Gashapon machines — that take special tokens and provide a random tchotchke or figure from an anime series. The word Gashapon is a Japanese onomatopoeia for the sound the randomized plastic capsules make as they are dispensed.
Tanoshi also made recent appearances at Franklin Middle School for the Unplugged Pocatello event and at the Idaho Falls FanExpo. Groundwork for more events is in motion, with Tanoshi planning on attending a Boise convention sometime next year.
Whether someone is an otaku (obsessed anime fanatic) or a curious neophyte simply looking at getting their feet wet, there are a multitude of different series and levels of entry for all consumers at the store.
“If you're reading this and you don't know anything about anime, that's OK,” Daryl Langs said. “Bring your kids, your nieces, your nephews — they will tell you everything you need to know about anime.”
