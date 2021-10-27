FORT HALL — Working intensively with horses and studying their body language has helped 12-year-old Della Koger, who struggles with staying focused, to better communicate and understand boundaries in her relationships with people.
She was among roughly a dozen youth ages 10 to 15 from Bannock and Bingham counties who participated in weekly events during which they learned life skills through hands-on exercises with horses.
The Take the Reins with Positive Action program hosted its final session of the season on Oct. 5. The program has been offered for adults for several years but this was the first season in which it served youth.
“Since (the horses) are non-verbal, you have to learn body language,” Koger said. “I had a bond with (a horse) one time where he was trying to cheer me up because I was very sad. He started hoofing at me, trying to get my attention and trying to hug me and he made me happy because he was trying to cheer me up. And a lot of people can’t experience that, and it was a very special bond, and you can’t force relationships.”
The opportunity to work with these animals helped students develop respect, self-awareness, responsible self-management skills and much more. It also gave them the chance to cope with challenges and learn and set boundaries as they participated in activities such as grooming, walking and observing the horses.
“Students have the chance to witness the reactions to their energy and emotions,” said Amanda Kent, a leadership coach and equine guided educator who held the program at her facility on Fort Hall Reservation. “If they don’t like the reaction they are getting, they can try changing their attitudes and approach to get a different response.”
Kent partnered with several individuals including Southeastern Idaho Public Health grant coordinator Chessie Meyer and long-time friend Hailey Martinez, a licensed clinical professional counselor who is also certified in equine assisted learning, to get the program off the ground and running.
Kent says the program was made possible by the Idaho Office of Drug Policy’s Partnership for Success grant, and one of the goals of the program is to boost students’ confidence to say no to harmful substances and live drug-free lives.
Koger explained that during one exercise she had to lead a horse without using much of the rope, and that during the exercise the rope began to hang due to her good communication skills with the horse.
“The rope just kind of hangs,” she said. “It’s a special bond with non-humans.”
Brandon Diaz, 15, explained that this program was the first time he’d had hands-on experience with horses and that one of the challenging aspects of working with them was trying to walk with the other students and the horses together as a team.
“It takes a few tries until they know what they’re doing,” he said. “Then it’s pretty easy.”
He also enjoyed the variety of activities that differed with each class.
“We did a new activity every time we came here, brushing them, cleaning their hooves, painting them,” he said. “The teachers we have are excellent. They make things clear and they’ve taught me things about horses because I’ve never really worked with horses.”
Kent said one of the main challenges the students encountered — and were able to work through — was teamwork and communicating with each other to solve a common goal.
“It’s amazing to stand with the observers watching a group struggle to get to their goal and see the light bulbs start popping up,” Kent said. “You hear them discuss what they see not working and why or hear them claim the new way they will try to step up. The power in listening and observing is best learned first-hand.”
Kent offers equine-guided classes and programs not just to youth but also to private groups and companies, and explained it can help strengthen communication skills within a workplace as participants must work together both with verbal and non-verbal exercises.
She explained that Take the Reins will resume youth classes in 2022. For those who wish to be placed on the wait list, wish to support the program, or are seeking more information, contact Kent at 208-241-4911 or kentadventure@gmail.com.