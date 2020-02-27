POCATELLO — Marjanna Hulet began to see the city’s public infrastructure in a new way when she was briefly tasked last summer with navigating its sidewalks and street crossings in a wheelchair.
Hulet was a participant in a two-day workshop, funded by the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, teaching the concepts that make neighborhoods friendly to pedestrians of all abilities.
Based on the popularity of last summer’s training, Boise consultant Vitruvian Planning is scheduled to return to Pocatello for another two-day workshop on May 11 and 12. City planners and engineers say last summer’s workshop has already effected positive change, preparing them to pursue grants that will fund several forthcoming infrastructure improvements to promote walking.
As Hulet learned during the workshop, pedestrian-friendly neighborhoods encourage public health while also helping businesses economically.
“(In a wheelchair) minor things that maybe wouldn’t seem a big deal to me on foot are show stoppers,” Hulet said. “For example, we’re walking around down by the underpass and we go around that block and here’s a Dumpster someone has pulled in front of the sidewalk. You’re in a wheelchair. What do you do?”
She also noticed that her wheelchair tended to get “thrown into the street” when the sidewalk crossed steeply sloped driveway entrances. She encountered power poles blocking in the middle of curb cuts and access ramps that led into drainage grates, where her wheels would get stuck.
“I think it’s understood that you can’t go through and rip all of the sidewalks up in town,” Hulet said. “However, we have a bigger problem in Pocatello, and that’s when we’re going on in and doing projects and they’re built new and they’re still built wrong.”
Hulet was so interested in the topic following the workshop that she started watching “walkability” webinars and began sharing ideas with Bannock Transportation Planning Organization Director Mori Byington. She’s been posting her observations and related articles on a public Facebook group she started, called Walk Pocatello.
Maggie Clark, the city’s public works project manager, formed a focus group that met earlier this month to discuss goals for the upcoming workshop and to select which parts of town to emphasize. The group included representatives from Idaho State University, the city, the community, an advocate for the sight impaired and a mobility consultant.
Clark attended last summer’s training and said about five members of the city engineering staff plan to participate in May.
Clark believes the training has lent credibility to recent city grant applications seeking funds to improve neighborhoods for pedestrians. She said the city has been pooling some Idaho Transportation Department grant dollars and plans to start work this summer on improvements to South Fourth and Fifth avenues.
Clark said several curb ramps will be improved and missing sections of sidewalk will be filled in. Looking further ahead, “bulb-out” sections of sidewalk will be installed at crossings, extending the sidewalk area further into the street to shorten the crossing distance and improve vision of oncoming traffic.
“We’re trying to look at ones along Fifth Avenue where foot traffic comes off of the university,” Clark said, adding she hopes to find funding to build those “bulb-outs” next year.
Clark said she’s been working with Vetruvian throughout the past year to bring back the workshop and is in the process of choosing a location to host it.
“The great thing about the training is it really changes your view of the environment around you for others,” Clark said.
The workshop is called the Looking Glass Academy, based on the focus on “seeing through the lens of universal mobility and accessibility.” The first day of the workshop, hosted from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on May 11, involves classroom training, which will tested in the field from 8 a.m. to noon on the following day.
Chris Danley, owner of Vitruvian, said the public is welcome to participate, but the group will be capped at about 40 people.
Danley said the workshop’s goal is to help participants to “understand the foundational elements of ‘walkability’ and be able to articulate those when the time comes.”
“They know the technical arguments, resources and where to go and how to make the case for the improvements that would make a neighborhood safer,” Danley said.
Furthermore, he said participants will be better educated to help shape future land-use decisions.
“One of the pieces so far I’ve been incredibly impressed with is the committee they have formed and the folks they are inviting,” Danley said. “There should be an incredibly well-rounded representation of the city there.”
Danley said he’s a fan of the historic Old Town Pocatello area, which has narrow streets and existing sidewalks to encourage slow traffic. He suggests changing one-way street corridors through downtown, campus and near City Hall, explaining studies show one-way streets hasten traffic speeds.