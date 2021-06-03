POCATELLO — A 32-year-old local man accused of threatening a Pocatello couple with a 2-foot-long sword this past September was found guilty of misdemeanor assault on Thursday.
After deliberating for about four hours Thursday, the jury returned a not guilty verdict for the felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge that Pocatello man Bryan Eric Huff faced in connection to the Sept. 4, 2020, incident. The jury did, however, find Huff guilty of misdemeanor assault following a trial at the Bannock County Courthouse in Pocatello that lasted two days.
Huff let out a sigh of relief as Senior 6th District Judge Stephen S. Dunn delivered the initial not guilty verdict and nodded in apparent approval when Dunn indicated the jury did find him guilty of misdemeanor assault.
Had Huff been convicted of the felony aggravated assault charge, which carries a maximum prison sentence of five years, he could have also faced a felony enhancement penalty that would have extended his sentence by at least five more years and up to life in prison. Instead, the maximum penalty for the misdemeanor aggravated assault charge is up to three months in county jail and a fine of no more than $1,000.
Huff was accused of committing felony aggravated assault for allegedly scaling a backyard chain link fence of a home on the 700 block of West Halliday Street on Sept. 4, 2020, to confront the homeowners — a married couple — and one of their friends, about a plastic cup sign on the fence in front of the home, according to police reports the Idaho State Journal obtained last year.
The front fence had a sign that read “Vote” and “BLM” with a heart separating the phrases, created by pushing colored plastic cups through the openings of the chain link. Almost immediately after Huff scaled the fence, he allegedly demanded to know what was the purpose of the sign on the fence before brandishing a sword from his waistband and telling the group, “It’s going down today,” and that, “Today is the day of reckoning,” police said.
All of the testimony and evidence associated with Huff’s case was presented to jurors on Wednesday, and Thursday’s hearing involved Bannock County Senior Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Arin Tognetti and Huff’s attorney, Bannock County Chief Public Defender David Martinez, making their closing arguments.
The first witnesses to testify in the case were the owners of the home on the 700 block of West Halliday Street whom Huff was accused of assaulting. The couple testified that they had both taken legally prescribed painkillers including hydrocodone and morphine the day of the incident.
When Tognetti was questioning the homeowners, they both broke down in tears on the witness stand. Both of them testified that the interaction they had with Huff was “one of the scariest things” they had ever experienced.
Much of the cross examination from Martinez centered around questioning the homeowners about the distance of space between them and Huff after he hopped over their back fence. Pocatello police in their report relating to this incident estimated there was about 20 feet between Huff and the homeowners after Huff had scaled the fence and brandished the sword.
The homeowners testified Wednesday that the distance between them and Huff was no more than 6 to 8 feet away. However, during the preliminary hearing for this case back in October 2020, the homeowners testified the distance was between 8 and 10 feet away.
Moreover, one of the homeowners on Wednesday said he could not remember telling Huff that “he brought a knife to a gunfight,” or that he threatened to beat Huff up himself, which also contradicted what they had testified to in October. On Wednesday, one of the homeowners initially said he did not own a gun before admitting that his wife did in fact own a gun, though it was stored in a basement crawlspace and was inaccessible.
The other two witnesses to testify on Wednesday were two Pocatello police officers. The first officer’s testimony was mostly used to create a foundation for introducing into evidence a photograph one of the officers used to have the homeowners identify Huff as the man who jumped their fence. The other officer testified that when he located Huff less than 2 miles away from the scene, Huff was in possession of the sword, which was identified as a “Lord of the Rings” replica sword that one of the Hobbits carried with them, which was also introduced into evidence.
Aside from a photograph of the backyard that homeowners used to mark the location of themselves and Huff during the September interaction, and that police used to indicate where they interviewed the homeowners, the sword and photograph of Huff were the only items of evidence presented in the case.
During his closing argument, Martinez argued the homeowners changed their story numerous times and did so in an attempt to have their anger about the situation validated. He also said he believed the homeowners, who police interviewed simultaneously instead of separately last September, were able to build off one another’s story as opposed to independently explaining the situation from their own perspectives.
Ultimately, it appears the jury agreed with Martinez in returning the not guilty verdict regarding the felony aggravated assault charge with a deadly weapon.
Huff, who appeared wearing a dress shirt and slacks, did not take the stand in his own defense and both Martinez and Tognetti declined to comment on the case.
No sentencing date was set in Huff’s case as it will likely get remanded back to the magistrate court level from district court considering he was only found guilty of misdemeanor assault.
Huff was not remanded back into the custody of the Bannock County Jail in relation to this case but he will remain incarcerated until probation violations in connection to a previous case in which Huff was convicted of a separate felony aggravated assault are resolved.
In that previous case, a unified five-year prison sentence was suspended, according to court records.