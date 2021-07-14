Southeast Idaho residents can expect the hot, dry and smoky conditions to continue for at least the next several days, according to the National Weather Service.
The mercury is expected to remain in the 90s for the next several days throughout the lower elevation areas of East Idaho and will likely reach triple digits again on Sunday and Monday, says Greg Kaiser with the National Weather Service.
The lingering high temperatures and lack of moisture across Eastern Idaho in recent weeks are causing wildfire potential to increase significantly, resulting in the Eastern Idaho Interagency Fire Center initiating Stage 1 fire restrictions throughout East Idaho. These restrictions go into effect late Thursday night.
“East Idaho is now in extreme fire danger across the lowlands, and the highlands are in very high fire danger,” EIIFC said. “With the threat of wildfire increasing, stage one fire restrictions will be implemented. The intent of fire restrictions is to reduce fire starts and provide for public safety. The following acts are prohibited on state lands, state endowment lands, private forested lands and federally managed protected lands until further notice:
Building, maintaining, attending to, or using a fire, campfire, charcoal grill or stove fire, except within a designated recreation site and only within a fire structure provided by the administrative agency or landowner.
Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle, building or designated recreation site, or while stopped in an area at least 3 feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable materials.
The following are exemptions to the stage one fire restrictions:
Persons with a written permit that specifically authorizes the otherwise prohibited act.
Persons using fire fueled solely by liquid petroleum or liquid petroleum gas fuels. Such devices, including propane campfires, may be used only in an area cleared of flammable material.
Persons conducting activities in those designated areas where the activity is specifically authorized by written posted notice.
Any federal, state or local officer or member of an organized rescue or firefighting force in the performance of an official duty.
All land within a city boundary is exempted.
Fire managers are asking the public to be extra cautious when spending time outdoors, reminding Idaho residents that fireworks, exploding targets and incendiary, steel and tracer ammunition are prohibited on public lands.
With the fire season well underway, these restrictions are intended to keep visitors to public lands safe as well as prevent dangerous and damaging wildfires. If you are planning a visit to public lands in these areas, please check with the BLM Idaho Falls District BLM https://www.blm.gov/idaho, the Caribou-Targhee National Forest https://www.fs.usda.gov/ctnf or the Idaho Department of Lands for the latest information or visit www.idahofireinfo.com .
Gov. Brad Little held a press conference at the National Interagency Fire Center in Boise on Tuesday where he said there’s a potential for multiple giant wildfires in Idaho that use up firefighting resources and leave some areas unprotected. He spoke at an outdoor news conference hazy with smoke from wildfires from nearby states.
Kaiser added that most of the smoke of East Idaho will linger for at least the next several days, which is primarily coming from large wildfires in central Oregon, Northern Idaho and Northern California. The air quality for East Idaho is currently listed in the moderate category, with Pocatello reporting an air quality that is unhealthy for sensitive groups.
“My fear is that we will have some of these great big mega-fires that start creating their own weather, like the one that is over in Oregon, where I think a lot of this smoke is coming from, that basically endanger communities, they endanger firefighters, they endanger precious wildlife and watershed capacity,” Little said.
Little has already tapped the Idaho National Guard in what could be the worst wildfire season in the state in years. That includes the use of helicopters that can fight fires, transport firefighters or deliver supplies.
Kaiser said it’s possible that higher elevations of East Idaho see some moisture beginning the early part of next week, but whether that precipitation reaches lower elevations remains in question.
Climate change has made the West much warmer and drier in the past 30 years, and scientists have long warned that the weather will get wilder as the world warms. Special calculations are needed to determine how much global warming is to blame, if at all, for a single extreme weather event.
Grant Beebe, the U.S. Bureau of Land Management’s assistant director for Fire and Aviation, said there are currently 12,000 firefighters on fire lines, with many thousands more available. But he said managers have to be careful that firefighters aren’t overworked with months to go in a wildfire season that looks to be unusually hot and dry.
So far this year, according to the National Interagency Fire Center, there have been nearly 34,000 wildfires that have burned more than 3,000 square miles (7,800 square kilometers). Humans cause about 87 percent of all wildfires each year, the center said.
The center also said there are 67 large wildfires burning, with Idaho and Arizona accounting for 13 large wildfires apiece.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.