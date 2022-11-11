Sven “Doc” Berglowe

Sven “Doc” Berglowe as a hospital corpsman in the Navy Reserve.

 Submitted Photo

POCATELLO — Sven “Doc” Berglowe has logged in thousands of hours flying and serving on many ships over oceans. He’s logged in many months serving at police and sheriff departments across the country. And he’s logged in 23 years of military service all across the globe.

Now, Berglowe, 50, is retired and happily stationed in Pocatello, but he has many stories of his time serving in not just the Navy as a radioman, a rescue swimmer, a hospital corpsman, and a Naval air crewman, but also as a combat medic in the National Guard.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.