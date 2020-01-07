POCATELLO — The day after police shot an armed adult male suspect outside a popular Pocatello restaurant following a vehicle and foot pursuit not much is known about the incident other than that the man is still alive.
The armed suspect police shot in the parking lot of the Sizzler restaurant along Pocatello Creek Road on Monday evening remained hospitalized at Portneuf Medical Center on Tuesday and was listed in critical condition, authorities said.
When contacted Tuesday, the Pocatello Police Department declined to release the wounded suspect’s identity.
Authorities said the armed suspect fired multiple shots at law enforcement officers during Monday’s incident but officers did not open fire on the suspect until they shot him outside Sizzler.
The incident began to unfold around 5:30 p.m. Monday when the armed suspect drove away from the area of the Super 8 hotel on Bench Road in an attempt to escape a narcotics operation involving the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, Pocatello police, Bannock County Sheriff’s Office and state police, authorities said.
The man then quickly abandoned his vehicle and attempted to flee on foot from pursuing officers, police said. With officers in pursuit, the man ran past the Chevron convenience store at Pocatello Creek and Bench roads before heading down Pocatello Creek Road to the Sizzler restaurant, authorities said.
Police said the man opened fire on pursuing officers in the area of the Super 8 as well as outside of the convenience store, though officers did not return fire, police said.
Outside of the Sizzler restaurant law enforcement officers opened fire on the man, wounded him and took him into custody, according to the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office.
No one was wounded by the suspect’s gunfire, police said.
The suspect was transported via Pocatello Fire Department ambulance to PMC after being shot.
The names of the officers involved in the shooting have not yet been released but authorities have confirmed that members of the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office, Pocatello Police Department and Idaho State Police were participants.
Authorities said a second adult male suspect has been arrested in relation to the incident but his name and further details on his arrest have also not been released.
Bench Road in the area of the Super 8 and Pocatello Creek Road from Sizzler to Bench Road were temporarily shut down by police following the chase and officer-involved shooting.
The Chevron convenience store at Pocatello Creek and Bench roads was also temporarily shut down and police detectives were seen outside the store picking up bullet casings around 6:30 p.m. Monday.
The incident is under investigation by the East Idaho Critical Incident Task Force, with the Idaho Falls Police Department serving as the lead agency. The task force, an organization comprised of East Idaho law enforcement agencies, is called in to investigate any time an officer-involved shooting occurs in the region.
Authorities are expected to release additional information on Wednesday, including some details about the narcotics operation that preceded the chase and officer-involved shooting.