POCATELLO — Idaho State Police have identified a suspect who was arrested Tuesday afternoon following a pursuit within city limits that ended when a trooper stopped the fleeing vehicle with a PIT maneuver.
Richard Flint, 63, of Pocatello was taken to Portneuf Medical Center for evaluation following the incident, before being incarcerated at Bannock County Jail, state police said.
State police said Flint was arrested on an outstanding Bannock County warrant, misdemeanor eluding and driving without privileges.
State police said the brief vehicular pursuit ended near the intersection of North Hayes Avenue and Young Street at about 4 p.m., following the successful PIT maneuver.
A PIT maneuver — or pursuit intervention technique — entails an officer nudging the rear corner of a fleeing vehicle’s bumper with a patrol car, causing it to spin and stop.
State police said the suspect’s Ford Ranger came to rest within the intersection.
State police said a parked car was also damaged during the incident.