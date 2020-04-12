POCATELLO — A suspect is in police custody after a stabbing occurred at an apartment complex near Idaho State University on Sunday.
The incident occurred around 5:30 p.m. at the Pocatello Heights Apartments in the 300 block of North 15th Avenue.
Pocatello police said a man stabbed another man during the incident.
Police quickly responded to the stabbing, located the alleged stabber and placed him into custody.
The stabbing victim has been transported via Pocatello Fire Department ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center. Police said he's expected to survive.
The names of the suspect and victim have not been released.
Police said the incident involved only the two men and there is no threat to the public.
Police said they're in the early stages of their investigation into the incident and more information will be released on Monday.