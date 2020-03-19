POCATELLO — A suspect has been detained by the Bannock County Sheriff's Office in connection to the hit-and-run death of a local cyclist.
The suspect is a Pocatello man who was detained without incident by Bannock County sheriff's deputies on Thursday morning.
The man is currently being held at the Sheriff's Office in Pocatello in connection to the death of 40-year-old Bobette “Bobbi” Wilhelm of Pocatello. Wilhelm's body was found on Monday morning at the bottom of a ravine off of Buckskin Road east of Pocatello.
Authorities said that she was struck by a green 1989-99 Chevrolet pickup truck or SUV while bicycling on Buckskin Road and the force of the impact threw her into the ravine. The driver of the vehicle fled the scene, authorities said.
The name of the suspect taken into custody on Thursday morning has not yet been released.
The Sheriff's Office said more information about the man will be provided during a 1:30 p.m. Thursday press conference. Bannock County Prosecutor Steve Herzog is expected to attend the press conference.
Authorities said Wilhelm was struck while bicycling on Buckskin Road near Parks Road on Friday evening and remained alive for some time after the crash before succumbing to her injuries. Her body was found by an off-duty Bannock County sheriff's deputy on Monday morning a few hours after she had been reported missing by her family.