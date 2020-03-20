POCATELLO — A 38-year-old Pocatello man charged with leaving the scene of an accident that claimed the life of a 40-year-old cyclist had his first appearance in court on Friday.
Sixth District Judge Robert Naftz retained the $50,000 bond previously set in magistrate court for the suspect, Tyler D. Carter. Carter was arrested Thursday in connection with the March 13 hit-and-run death of Bobette "Bobbi" Wilhelm, of Pocatello.
Carter, who was charged with felony leaving the scene of an injury accident, remained in the custody of Bannock County Jail as of Friday afternoon. His charge carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison and up to a $5,000 fine.
"The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are possible in the future," Bannock County Prosecutor Steve Herzog said.
Carter's first appearance was moved Friday into the juvenile courthouse on Fifth Avenue. The Bannock Courthouse on Center Street was closed for the day for a deep cleaning and will reopen on Monday.
Herzog said Naftz reviewed the felony paperwork during the first appearance and officially informed Carter of the charges against him.
An off-duty sergeant who works in detention at Bannock County Sheriff's Office and his fiancee said they found Wilhelm's body in a ravine off of Buckskin Road near Parks Road a few hours after she was reported missing on Monday morning.
Authorities said Wilhelm was struck by a GMC pickup driven by Carter at about 6:45 p.m. March 13 while she was cycling alone on Buckskin. Investigators said they found damaged pieces from the vehicle in the roadway, which were matched to Carter's truck.