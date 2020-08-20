POCATELLO — A 21-year-old Pocatello man is facing a felony charge in Bannock County after he allegedly threatened another man with a gun and "pistol whipped" him.
Evan L. Gardipee has been charged with aggravated battery, according to Magistrate Court records. A hearing that will determine if there is enough evidence to take his case to trial has been set for Sept. 1.
The incident took place in the area of 1900 S. Fifth Ave. on Wednesday evening.
Officers responded to multiple reports of a man, later identified as Gardipee, walking around a trailer court waiving a firearm, according to court records. Witnesses believed he may have been under the influence at that time.
During the incident, Gardipee allegedly approached a vehicle and threatened the man inside, going so far as to place the muzzle of the gun against the victim's head and pull the trigger.
The victim told officers that he heard the gun click multiple times. When he could see that the chamber was empty, he tried unsuccessfully to grab the gun.
Gardipee then reportedly struck him with the weapon, according to court reports.
The victim, whose face was bleeding when officers arrived, was taken to the hospital for treatment, according to court reports, and Gardipee was taken into custody.