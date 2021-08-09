POCATELLO — The two surviving members of the Bill and Ross Parrish family say they're coping and staying busy after losing their parents and two siblings to carbon monoxide poisoning in 2014.
Jensen Hall is married and raising two young children in Pocatello, and Ian Parrish is living in Texas with his wife of a year and a half and aims to get into the field of occupational therapy.
Hall attended the recent seventh anniversary running of the Bill Parrish Family 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament in the Holt Arena parking lot in Pocatello, and Ian Parrish visited elsewhere in the state.
The family began the No C.O. Foundation to inform people about prevention and to ensure that everyone has access to carbon monoxide detectors.
Helping save lives by providing free detectors for homes has been a continuing passion for the Parrish family ever since the tragedy.
“For us it's a way that we memorialize and remember my parents and my brothers and to honor their names,” said Hall, who’s 29.
She says after the shock of that loss things have been going OK for her and husband Jacob, 29, who she married in 2015.
The couple have a 3-year-old, Abram, and a 7-month-old, Tytus, and their middle names are after family members.
“So we're just sitting here and loving life and living life and doing good,” Jensen said.
At one point she and Jacob were mulling moving out of the city, but ultimately chose to remain in the community.
“The way things have turned out it's just kept us here in a good way and then when 2020 hit it was like it's good that we were here and I think there was some divine intervention helping us out there,” she said.
The basketball tournament was started in 2014 after carbon monoxide killed four in the Parrish family — father Bill, mother Ross, and two sons Keegan and Liam.
Recent changes for Hall and her husband include buying a house and fixing it up as an Airbnb for extra income.
“So that's been cool, we've been renting,” said Hall, who got married about a year after her parents passed away.
The couple also are fixing up the basement of the house and may also rent that out as an Airbnb lodging site.
“We're planning it like one day at a time,” Hall said.
The pair, who first met in middle school and got degrees from Idaho State University in 2017, are currently just taking things one day at a time after graduating.
But time has been continuing to pass.
“I swear I just had a newborn and now I have a 7-month-old," Hall said. “It goes by fast, it really does.”
But she says she's enjoying being a stay-at-home mom while her husband works at an internet technology company.
“I really love it — it's been nice to be able to stay at home,” she said.
She says she's focusing on raising their kids for the time being and then when they get a little older she's considering getting into copy editing and and copy writing.
But the family's support and involvement for the 3-on-3 basketball fundraiser will continue to help provide free CO detectors to people.
The No C.O. Foundation will provide one free carbon monoxide detector per household for anyone who needs one if they contact the foundation on their website at cokills.org
“The people who have sponsored it we're incredibly grateful to them because they're the ones who made this possible,” Hall said.
The added awareness is important.
In fact, she recently heard how someone came to the event and got a detector and brought it home and that it later saved their lives.
“There was CO in the house and they were able to get out and protect themselves and their family and so we do feel it's saving lives and that's what it's all about,” Hall said.
If just one person or family was saved that makes it totally all worth it, she said.
Meanwhile, Ian Parrish, who's 28, is getting used to Houston, Texas, where the weather is typically hot.
He doesn't necessarily miss the snow farther north, but at the same time he says that you can always put on more clothes to stay warm, but it's not so easy to take them off.
He notes that the perfect time in Houston is October until November when it's typically 70 degrees with very little wind.
“And that's the time of year when it's awesome to go outside,” Parrish said.
And he was pleased to hear of another successful year for the 3-on-3 basketball tourney.
“It's still doing really well and that's quite an accomplishment and that's awesome," he said.