Call it wildlife paparazzi. Idaho Fish and Game is taking sneaky photos of wolves for a purpose.
According to a report released this week, 566 cameras took nearly 7 million photos and counted an estimated 1,566 wolves in the state in 2020. That’s 10 fewer than the 2019 estimate.
Fish and Game’s Roger Phillips said the wolves are counted in August when the population peaks. During the course of the year the wolf numbers decline through hunting, trapping and management actions or through natural causes, bringing the estimated minimum population to 900 statewide. The minimum population estimate is made before the addition of pups in March and April.
In 2020, human-caused mortality of wolves was pegged at 583 between the two August estimates. In 2019, human-caused deaths were 382. Fish and Game said it did measure lower wolf occupancy in areas where wolf mortality was highest.
“The Idaho Fish and Game Commission is responsible for managing the state’s wolf population, and it has established an objective to manage for a smaller wolf population to reduce conflicts with livestock and managing the state’s wildlife to keep a healthy balance between predators and prey, Phillips said this week.
Fish and Game took over management of wolves from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in 2011 when wolves were removed from the Endangered Species List. Idaho was required to track wolf populations until 2015, which it did using radio collars.
In the past two years, Fish and Game found that cameras are proving more accurate than radio collars.
Ed Schriever, Fish and Game director, said without solid population numbers, the agency was open to criticism from those who thought wolf numbers were plummeting and others who thought they were ballooning.
“It’s more important from the people side of the management of an animal that is very controversial because, without a number that you can track over time, people just speculate based on their belief window,” Schriever said speaking before the Legislature last year.
Phillips said the use of game cameras to estimate wolf populations is a new approach to counting noses. In the past, Fish and Game would estimate populations by tracking radio-collared wolves residing in particular wolf packs. The accuracy was always in question because some packs didn’t have any radio-collared wolves.
“Cameras are more accurate especially over a broad statewide basis,” Phillips said. “If we’re basing everything on radio collars, it’s expensive and difficult to do. If we don’t have a radio collar on a wolf tied to a pack, it would be an unknown out there. We know we didn’t radio collar at least one wolf in every pack.”
He said wildlife technicians use recognition software to identify wolves and other animals in the photos.
“Remote cameras is a new innovation, and uses mathematical modeling to refine and improve annual estimates and compare populations from year to year,” Phillips said. “The estimate includes all of the habitat occupied by wolves in Idaho.”
Phillips said wolf monitoring is integrated into a larger statewide project that uses game cameras to estimate populations for a variety of species and complements other methods of surveying wildlife.
"It is important to be able to describe both the annual population cycle and longer-term population trend from year to year," Schriever said this week. "Idaho has a commitment to maintain a population of at least 150 wolves.