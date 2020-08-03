A recent United Ways of Idaho survey found three-fifths of Southeast Idaho residents have experienced some degree of financial distress during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health confirmed 37 new COVID-19 cases from Saturday through Monday, including 17 cases in Bingham County, 12 cases in Bannock County, five cases in Power County, two cases in Franklin County and one case in Oneida County. Statewide, 331 new probable and confirmed cases were reported Monday, bringing the total number of cases since the pandemic's start to 21,675 cases and 200 deaths.
According to the United Way survey, area families earning less than $50,000 per year, which corresponds closely with the organization's guidelines for classification as Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed, have been especially hard hit by the pandemic.
The survey found 42.5 percent of the region's ALICE households who require childcare have had work hours negatively affected due to their childcare issues. Nearly a quarter of ALICE families in Southeast Idaho have increased their credit card balances to make up for lost wages, and 18.8 percent of the region's ALICE households have relied on aid from a local food bank during the pandemic.
Nearly 70 percent of Southeast Idaho's ALICE households had insufficient savings to cover more than a month of bills.
Hoping to help curb the spread of the virus throughout the community, the Pocatello City Council is scheduled to discuss a resolution calling for the public to wear protective face coverings during a special meeting at 2 p.m. Thursday.
The draft resolution urges the public to "heed the advice of local health experts, Southeastern Idaho Public Health, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, who all advise that while in public, if unable to practice physically distancing, people should wear a face covering." The resolution urges visitors, business owners and residents to "follow the mitigation strategies recommended by Southeastern Idaho Public Health, pursuant to its COVID-19 Regional Response Plan."
Mayor Brian Blad recently signed a similar proclamation urging the public to wear masks.