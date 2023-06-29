WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Thursday struck down affirmative action in college admissions, declaring race cannot be a factor and forcing institutions of higher education to look for new ways to achieve diverse student bodies.

The court's conservative majority overturned admissions plans at Harvard and the University of North Carolina, the nation's oldest private and public colleges, respectively.

Tags

(2) comments

Mike Mathews

They didn't strike down affirmative action they just changed colors.

Report Add Reply
Old Crow

And it only took them 50 years. Affirmation Action needs to be banned across the board

In all federal agencies and all police departments and in all hiring of teachers and all public sector jobs. Why do you think that inner-city kids come

Out of school illiterate? Their Affirmation Action

Teachers barely got educated themselves.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.