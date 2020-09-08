Lisa Delonas recounted the proud moment when she joined the Indianettes Dance Team as a student at Pocatello High School. Women from the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes helped her make the headdress for her outfit.
Now as the principal of PHS, however, Delonas told the School District 25 Board of Trustees she's experienced a paradigm shift and has come to realize her beloved school's Indians mascot is offensive to many students.
Delonas fought back her emotions during a Tuesday morning meeting as she encouraged the board to retire the Indians name.
About 20 members of the public attended the meeting: The crowd was about evenly divided on the issue. The board took no action and will consider the mascot again during its regular meeting on Sept. 15, when members may also set a timeline for implementing a change.
"It's difficult to let go of something you have loved that's been a part of your life," Delonas said. "It's been a difficult journey to accept that something you have loved is also harming people."
Delonas urged the board to move swiftly on the issue and to avoid accepting public input, which she argued would send the message that doing the right thing is open for discussion. Board member Jackie Cranor, however, said she would be uncomfortable pushing forward on a change without public input and that ample time to educate the public will be necessary.
In recent years, Delonas said she's heard from Native American students who have felt uncomfortable at school assemblies due to the Indians mascot and associated traditions. Though she said PHS has gone to great lengths to treat its symbol with dignity and respect, she's learned that other schools have hosted mock scalpings at pep assemblies.
"Simply by being the Indians we have created opportunities for others to mock, attack, disrespect, denigrate and dehumanize Native Americans," Delonas said.
Last year, Delonas said she asked a teacher to share with the faculty what she learned through training on equity in education, and she obtained the "clarity to understand that good intentions were not enough."
Delonas surveyed her staff and coaches on the mascot, allowing them to answer anonymously. Though respondents varied in degree of "understanding and mourning" about the proposed mascot change, Delonas said nobody opposed it. The school district's tally shows letters submitted from the public have also been overwhelmingly in favor of a change. The district received 50 letters in support of a change and 27 against it.
Representatives from the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes were unable to attend the Tuesday meeting, but Delonas read a letter from acting Tribal Business Council Chairman Kevin Callahan urging that the Indians name be retired. Callahan wrote that it's a major misconception that Indian mascots honor Native Americans.
"While historically there has been a general acceptance of this type of behavior, that is no longer the situation," Callahan wrote. "It is time for a change. The Tribes see this as an opportunity to encourage open communication with the Pocatello school board, school administrators and the community on how to offer a more accurate education — including offering Shoshone and Bannock language classes to tribal members who are attending the Pocatello school district, offering tribal government classes, a traditional Native American arts class and tribal history classes."
Callahan described in his letter how a history of inappropriate use of tribal cultural items such as war bonnets and dances has skewed education about the Shoshone and Bannock people.
"We invite the school board to come talk to the Fort Hall Business Council and engage in positive discussions on how to bridge that racial divide, and we want more open and honest communication between the community of Pocatello and the reservation community," Callahan wrote.
Joan Reed, who was a graduate with the Class of 1959, worries the name change represents a slippery slope that could result in the removal of the city's Chief Pocatello statue and the historic Chief Theater sign displayed on Main Street. Reed said the very names of Pocatello and Bannock County could also become targets.
"I think in the end the result is political correctness gone amok, and I think we need to stop at some point," Reed said. "I think this has to end."
Gene Waters described efforts to change the name as "misguided to say the least."
"These people won't stop until they have removed every aspect of American history," Waters said. "We are here to appease those who label others as bigots and themselves are intolerant."
Grant Bartschi added, "This has become a part of our culture. It's our history as well. They're intermingled."
School board members acknowledged updating logos and uniforms will present a financial cost and it would likely take months to transition toward a new mascot, which would be selected based on broad community input. District administrators suggested the new mascot could be informally adopted during the current school year and officially unveiled during an event near the start of the 2021-2022 school year.
Elizabeth Redd Kickham, who is the director of American Indian Studies at Idaho State University, spoke of an educational cost of maintaining a Native American mascot that she believes should be a factor in addition to any financial considerations. Kickham said 20 years of research has proven Native American mascots serve to ostracize Native American students within their schools while supporting stereotypes among other students.
"Those (Native American) students are given the idea that the school is not welcoming to them. There is a hostile learning environment created," Kickham said. "That creates a sense that they do not belong in education — that education is not for them."
Billie Johnson, who was class president at PHS during the 1990-1991 school year, spoke about how she used to love to earn tomahawk patches to sew onto her PHS volleyball sweatshirt. But she believes the community and school board should care less about traditions than offending others.
"It isn't Poky's mascot that will continue to honor Native Americans who are our friends and neighbors but rather it is listening to them, and if we aren't listening to them one must question whether honor really is our intent," Johnson said.